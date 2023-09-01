The 20-year-old Australian rapper who drew a younger audience than usual to State Farm Center earlier this year holds the distinction of having a single that spent 11 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200 — longer than any of the many No. 1s from Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift or Kanye West.
The song: “Stay,” a 2021 collaboration with Justin Bieber that hit No. 1 in 18 countries (including this one) and launched Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard — or, as his fans know the 2022 Grammy best new artist and album of the year nominee, THE KID LAROI — into a whole new stratosphere.
Laroi, whose May concert on the UI campus was sandwiched between shows by Christian rock’s Casting Crowns and 75-year-old Alice Cooper, is the focus of Part 37 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio‘s ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, obtained via open-records request.
— As part of a two-truck, four-bus caravan, the tour will bring the PA, lighting, control operators, “scenic elements,” merchandise … and COVID-compliant officer. “Our group is 100% COVID compliant (and) we expect your team to be as well,” the rider notes, expressing a strong preference for anyone working the show to be masked and/or fully vaccinated.
— The drinking age Down Under is 20 but the star’s dressing room requirement of “one small bottle of tequila (Casamigos, Don Julio or similar)” may not fly stateside.
— The rest of the items on a lengthy list seem doable, including: one box of “healthy-ish” granola bars; an assortment of Oreos, Takis and Red Vines licorice; four green juices; four packs of 5 brand chewing gum (18-counts); 12 bottles of Perrier; six cans of Sprite and sugar-free Red Bull; WiFi with the password written on the wall; one wardrobe rack with 25 shirt hangers and 25 pant hangers; two couches or love seats to accommodate at least three people apiece; and 18 of the 122 towels the tour requires (68 bath, 24 hand, 30 black ones for the stage).
— More and more acts are including something along these lines in their riders: “Our tour strives to be eco-conscious,” Laroi’s says. So, “please provide real, reusable plates, cutlery, mugs and glassware for all meals. You should also have paper takeaway boxes, biodegradable cutlery and sustainable hot and cold beverage cups for those who need to eat and run.”
— No need to book luxury vehicles for the hired help to transport up to five passengers and a trunk full of luggage. “Personal vehicles are acceptable,” given that the two “runners” will not be responsible for giving “A party” a ride. And this sort of goes without saying but said runners “MUST NOT be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including marijuana and THC vaping, while at work.”
— Also strictly prohibited, in all caps and in multiple places in the rider: any smoking in the dressing room area.
— Breakfast for a party of 41 “must include Honey Nut Cheerios,” as well as a variety of other breakfast cereals, “both healthy and sugary”; plain scrambled eggs and an egg station; and 12 individual servings of yogurt, both Greek and non-dairy, with plant-based Siggi’s the preferred brand of the latter.
— It must not include packaged donuts (“local joint is preferred"); peanut butter that isn’t Jif’s natural brand; or skimping on the washed whole fruit, “ready to eat” and available throughout the day (bananas, apples, oranges, grapes).
— Lunch for 48 must include “RIPE avocados” and other sandwich extras; cold and covered deli platters; one hot soup, meat entree and vegetarian dish; “fresh-baked pickup sweets (cookies, brownies, Rice Krispie treats, etc.)”; and two premade salads, “an alternative to providing a traditional salad bar in an effort to reduce food waste.” One salad can be on the simple side but No. 2 “should be more interesting, such as an Asian noodle salad, healthy grains salad or Brussel sprout salad”.
— It must not include “a side item or afterthought” for the vegetarian dish or a certain condiment (“nobody likes yellow mustard so don’t bother!”).
— Dinner for 48 must include “DESSERT!! — everyone’s favorite part of the meal.”
— It must not include boiled veggies (“We prefer them crispy”) or fish from the frozen foods section of the local grocery store: “We like fish, a lot! Especially when it’s prepared well, and fresh. If you don’t have the facilities to make good fish, please skip it. No hard feelings.”