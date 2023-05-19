Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Among the local boards that don’t receive any compensation for their service: the Champaign and Urbana park districts, the Vermilion County Conservation District and, by state law, every public school district.
Which begs the question: Given the time commitment (this week's Urbana meeting lasted 5 hours, 21 minutes), hostility over big issues (see public comment as Champaign was reconsidering its schools of choice program) and other challenges, is it time to consider compensation for local school board members, as Democratic state Sen. Robert Martwick proposed in 2021, during the creation of the first Chicago public school board?
SUNNY McMURRY, Mahomet-Seymour school board’s newly elected president
“Personally, I would not want to be compensated. Keeping it as a service position where I can volunteer my time ensures that I am in the position for the sole reason of improving our schools and community, not to make money.
“However, there are likely potential candidates who would be great board members, but their time serving on the board might mean they have less time available to work, which could negatively impact their family’s finances. In cases like that, I could see a benefit to paying board members for their service.”
TOM BERTRAND, executive director, Illinois Association of School Boards
“The question of whether IASB should advocate for compensating school board members has come up periodically over the years in the form of a resolution before the IASB delegate assembly, which is comprised of representatives of member boards of education.
“The proposal has been soundly rejected previously on multiple occasions by the delegate assembly.
“It is important to note that what distinguishes school board service from so many other elected positions is the fact that members do serve without compensation, for the ‘greater good.’
“If school board members were to be compensated, the logical follow-up questions are ‘How much?’ and ‘Who will determine the compensation?’”
KATHY SHANNON, Champaign school board member-turned-Champaign city councilwoman
"We should pay school board members. If we don't, we shut out those who don't have extra funds for child care or travel, and we absolutely need their voices in leadership."
BRIAN OGOLSKY, who just finished the Urbana school board term he was appointed to in 2021
“I strongly believe that school board members should not be compensated for this work. Compensation fundamentally changes people’s motives for engaging in the work. School board is and should be community service, in my opinion.
“That said, I would strongly support child care or other support services that would allow more people the ability to serve in this way.”
GARY LEWIS, regional schools superintendent, Champaign and Ford counties
“I would be in favor of a stipend per meeting attended, similar to what a lot of city councils do.”
JEREMY DARNELL, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley superintendent
“I do not believe that local community boards — school, municipality, library, etc. — should be compensated because these have traditionally been derived to be voluntary civic duty and minimally invasive to private time.
“I understand that as the pressures increase on these positions, the desire to offset pressure with positive reinforcement comes out. I do not believe paying the positions is the solution.
“Unfortunately, a significant portion of the public don’t want to serve the roles but actively criticize those who do. Good people end up getting burned out on public service. I hope the positive civic-minded people continue to serve despite the increasingly negative court of public opinion.”
KIMBERLY KENILEY-ASHBROOK, Heritage school board member
“While it is a major time commitment, I’m not sure that compensating school board members is the best use of public resources. I’d prefer any funds that might be used to compensate school board members stay in the education fund, providing the best outcomes for students.
"However, encouraging and supporting school board members to stay up to date on professional development and school board training is also important. School boards can set aside money for board training and board development.
“I think that if a board member is experiencing a financial barrier to participation in professional development, can’t take off time from work to attend extra meetings or is struggling to find adequate child care, that is a conversation that should be had with members of the board, perhaps resulting in new policy or alternative solutions to remove those barriers to participation.”
SHEILA GREENWOOD, former Bement superintendent
“That’s tough because their time is so incredibly valuable to the overall district’s success. Ultimately, though, I don’t believe that school board members should be paid, because they need to have a servant’s heart and believe in servant leadership.”
BRENDA LUDWIG, Oakwood school board vice president
“I believe not compensating school board members works well. Two reasons: one, you get involved to serve your community, not to be paid. And two, school districts are nonprofit organizations.”
ADAM CLAPP, Monticello superintendent
"As a board member, I believe there is value in selfless service for your school district and your community in which you live."
PHIL COX, Salt Fork superintendent
“I like the current system where board members are not compensated. We want board members to run because they want to be of service to their local communities, not for financial gain.
“A good board member is focused on what is best for students and what is best for their local communities. Compensating board members could muddy the waters and detract from this focus.”