This fall Krannert season, continuing the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Krannert Center, will begin with Ellnora: The Guitar Festival.
From Thursday, Sept. 5 to Saturday, Sept. 7, famous guitarists will perform in a variety of styles.
Well-known classical guitarist Jason Vieaux will perform at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 in Foellinger Great Hall a program that begins with classic works by Domenico Scarlatti, Mauro Giuliani and J.S. Bach.
“Four Short Pieces” by 20th-century Swiss composer Frank Martin, an arrangement of Duke Ellington’s “In a Sentimental Mood” and a four-movement suite by jazz great Pat Metheny, “Always and Forever,” arranged by Vieaux, will also be performed.
A set by emerging Korean guitarist Bokyung Byun will open the program.
The Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson, will open its season with a concert on Saturday, Sept. 14. Violin virtuoso Stephan Milenkovich, familiar to Krannert audiences, will perform the solo in Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, a melodious work that holds its place in the top 5 violin concertos of the 19th century.
The program will open with Johannes Brahms’ masterly “Variations on a Theme by Haydn.” Actually, the theme is not by Haydn, but, whether its author is known or not, it is referred to as the “Chorale St. Antoni.”
The winner of the Sinfonia Concerto Competition will also perform, and I should have more information about the competition next week. Felix Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony, his love letter to the landscape and romantic history of Scotland, will end the program. It all takes place at 7:30 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Jupiter String Quartet, the quartet in residence at the University of Illinois, will perform a concert that will begin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s early String Quartet, No. 1 from the Op. 18 series.
Also on the program will be Leos Janacek’s 1923 Quartet No. 1, which bears a musical title, “Kreutzer Sonata.” This refers to Beethoven’s Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 9, but it is also the title of an 1889 short story by Leo Tolstoy, about the murderous results of an adulterous love affair.
The concert will end with one of Brahms’ chamber music masterpieces, his Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34. In this work, the Jupiters will be joined by pianist Jon Nakamatsu, who was the winner of the Gold Medal at the 1997 Van Cliburn Competition. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall.
On Thursday, Sept. 19 (repeated on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21), Julie and Nathan Gunn, who together run UIUC’s Lyric Theatre30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre, club style.
If you think that you know all about Antonio Vivaldi’s famous series of violin concertos illustrating “The Four Seasons,” then “Apollo’s Fire,” the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra, on Oct. 3, promises to clarify your understanding of Vivaldi’s musical imitations of bird calls, animals, storms and more.
Aside from Vivaldi familiar violin concertos, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor of the ensemble, will lead the players in her arrangements of music by Marco Uccellini and Vivaldi’s treatment of that famous Baroque standard “La Folia” (“Madness”). It begins at 7:30 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall.
If there is a piece of music from the 20th century that can drive an audience wild with enthusiasm, it is Carl Orff’s 1936 “Carmina Burana,” his rhythmically electrifying version of medieval songs discovered in a Bavarian monastery at Benediktbeuern in 1803.
Stephen Alltop has chosen this popular piece in a concert of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, on Saturday, Oct. 5, as this fine local ensemble begins its 60th season. The UIUC Oratorio Society, Andrew Megill, conducting, will be joined by the Apollo Chorus of Chicago, of which the director is Stephen Alltop. Also taking part will be the Central Illinois Youth Chorus, Andrea Solya, conductor, as well as soloists Veronique Filloux, soprano; Justin Berkowitz, tenor; and David Newman, bass. Opening the concert, Igor Stravinsky’s most popular work, the suite drawn from his ballet “The Firebird,” will be heard. It starts at 7:30 p.m. in Foellinger Great Hall.
Next week, I’ll continue the fall preview.