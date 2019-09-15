The following Krannert Center for the Performing Arts concerts will take place in Foellinger Great Hall with a start time of 7:30 p.m., except as noted.
On Nov. 5, a group of six known as “The King’s Singers” will give a concert titled “Finding Harmony,” which promises “a delightful range of music, from medieval chant to pop hits, from newly commissioned works to jazz standards.” This group was founded in 1968 by recently graduated choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge.
The winner of the Concert Artists Guild Award, Chinese pianist Yi-Nuo Wang, will play a program in the Sunday Salon Series on Nov. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. At these concerts, concertgoers sit on the Foellinger Great Hall stage, and refreshments are served. Tickets are also sold for balcony seats.
Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana (BACH) will give its season-opening concert on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at University Place Christian Church, 403 S. Wright St., C. The progam, entitled “Classics of the British Choral Repertoire,” will offer classics of British works for chorus over four centuries.
The fall production of Lyric Theatre30 p.m. Nov. 15 at in the Tryon Festival Theatre, then on Nov. 16 at the unusually early hour of 5 p.m., and lastly a Nov. 17 matinee at the usual hour of 3 p.m.
The conductor will be Andrew Megill, and the director of this production is Sarah Wigley. The orchestra will be the University of Illinois Symphony.
The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra will come to town on Nov. 17 and the concert will start earlier than usual, at 7 p.m.
The orchestra will be conducted by Stephane Deneve, who is beginning his tenure this fall as music director of the St. Louis Orchestra.
A work especially commissioned by this orchestra by the well-known American composer Alan Jay Kernis, called “Red Alchemy,” will open the program. Next, world-famous violinist Gil Shaham, born in Champaign-Urbana, will be soloist in one of Bela Bartok’s late masterpieces, his Violin Concerto No. 2. The concert will end with Johannes Brahms’ Fourth Symphony, with its famous final passacaglia, a theme with 30 variations. Although ending in a minor key (tragic?), this work remains a favorite with concert audiences.
At its Nov. 22 concert, the Sinfonia da Camera, conducted by Ian Hobson, will take part in a performance of the evergreen favorite “H.M.S. Pinafore,” with words by W.S. Gilbert and music by Sir Arthur Sullivan. The director will be Dawn Harris, whose work with semi-staged G.& S. operettas has been often enjoyed in the past by Krannert audiences (“Mikado” in 2014 and “Pirates of Penzance” last November). Veteran G&S patter song singer Boyd Mackus will play Sir Joseph Porter, K.C.B.
Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana will offer on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. its annual “Messiah Sing-Along.” BACH will supply the orchestra and soloists, and the audience will sing the choruses of G.F. Handel’s most famous oratorio, “Messiah.”
The perennial holiday season favorite, Peter Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker,” will begin its run by the C-U Ballet on Dec. 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Tryon Festival Theatre. On Dec. 7, performances will be given at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The last performances will be on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The orchestra in the Tryon Festival pit will be the C-U Symphony.
On Dec. 12, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, conducted by Stephen Alltop, will give its “Joys of the Season Concert,” with music ranging from J.S. Bach to Leroy Anderson. Familiar Christmas favorites will be sung, and Paul Carey’s “Unending Flame” will celebrate the feast of Hannukkah. The Central Illinois Youth Chorus, Andrea Solya and Ann-Marie Morrissette conductors will be heard in many of the numbers.