The opening concert of the Sinfonia da Camera on Sept. 14 offered a striking contrast of two soloists at varying points in their careers, mature Stefan Milenkovich and eight-year-old Ella Wimbiscus, the winner of the Sinfonia da Camera Concerto Competition.
The concert began with Ian Hobson leading the Sinfonia in a sparkling performance of Johannes Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme by Haydn.” There is now general agreement that the theme is not by Haydn, and equal agreement that the theme was called “Chorale St. Antoni” in the wind divertimento in which Brahms first saw it.
This 1874 work shows Brahms at his brightest and most cheerful mood. The brevity of each of the eight variations kept Brahms from wandering into the deep weeds of musical development. In this reading, the Sinfonia woodwinds stood out, as well as the horns, under Hobson’s energetic baton.
The violinist Milenkovich has become a familiar and most welcome figure in our concert life. I have heard him playing famous concertos by Felix Mendelssohn and Jean Sibelius with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony. At this concert, he gave a brilliant and strongly moving performance of Max Bruch’s masterpiece, his Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor.
Milenkovich played with lovely tone and with forceful yet tasteful shaping of the lovely melodies that abound in this piece. Bruch gave some powerful climaxes to the orchestra, and there and throughout the Sinfonia, players gave Milenkovich excellent support.
At the end of the jolly finale, there was a chorus of bravos, and the audience quickly rose to give Milenkovich an ovation. Milenkovich was himself a child prodigy, and he recorded the Bruch Concerto at a very early age (Stradivari Records).
After intermission, a young girl, Wimbiscus, came onstage, with a small cello, and she mounted a podium. She seemed totally self-assured and acted as if this was something she had been doing for years. Then the Sinfonia plunged onto David Popper’s 1894 “Hungarian Rhapsody,” Op. 68, and as this virtuoso display piece unraveled, Wimbiscus showed firmness of phrasing in the slow passages and dazzling nimbleness on the finger board and in her bowing arm amid the deluge of Popper’s notes.
Popper’s fireworks did not allow for much deep feeling, but in the way Wimbiscus cleared the hurdles of this piece, she demonstrated the technical command that can carry her far.
Sometime in the future, I would like to hear her play Peter Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme.”
The audience showed great warmth and enthusiasm toward her at the work’s end. Many stood for the second time that evening, while she was presented with a large floral bouquet.
The concert ended with Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, “Scottish,” a work that was triggered by his trip to Scotland when he was 20 years old.
He wrote a letter to his family, telling them how moved he was at seeing the room in Holyrood Palace from which David Rizzio, Queen Mary’s lutenist and secretary, had been dragged to his death. As direct as the inspiration for this work was, it was not until 12 years later that Mendelssohn gave final form to this symphony.
As I am right now reading a biography of Mary, Queen of Scots, I was in the mood for the turbid and grim moods of Mendelssohn’s opening movement. But for me, the cream of Mendelssohn’s music is his scherzos, and the Sinfonia players glittered in their playing of this symphony’s scherzo, as well as the light-footed finale.
Mendelssohn, wisely, at the work’s end, slowed down the pace for a broad, stirring chorale that enabled the symphony, and with it the concert, to end on a note of triumph.
This fine ensemble, and Hobson who leads it, are a commendable and significant force in our community’s musical life. I wish that the concerts were played to a larger audience.