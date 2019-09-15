The Champaign Public Library is excited to announce an evening with Lisa Scottoline on Oct. 1.
A bestselling author, Scottoline has written more than 40 books, including standalone novels, series thrillers and nonfiction.
Originally from Pennsylvania, she earned her bachelor’s degree in only three years in English, magna cum laude from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania. Then she returned to the same university to acquire her law degree.
She is most known for her series of legal thrillers but is quite capable of using her talents in writing other edge-of-your-seat novels, as well as a few hilarious nonfiction books with wry observations of life.
I have previously reviewed “I See Life Through Rose Colored Glasses,” but my favorite title is “Meet Me at Emotional Baggage Claim.” Her latest book, “Someone Knows,” hits on a theme I’ve always enjoyed — how one decision can change everything.
Her previous novel, “One Perfect Lie,” is a study in manipulation and desperation. It begins as Chris Brennan is sitting in an office at Central Valley High School; he’s applied for a job as teacher for the government class, as well as an assistant baseball coach.
From the first paragraph, we are alarmed to read that everything he has said is a lie. With a fake identity, a carefully constructed resume with false information and a charming personality, he is a sure thing.
The principal is desperate to get a teacher in place quickly, and it’s his perfect opportunity to infiltrate the school.
Somehow, he had already passed all the background checks, he researched the school so he knew what to expect and rented an apartment nearby.
What the personnel office didn’t know was that he’d be gone in a week. He thinks, “In a week, when it was all over and he was gone, they’d wonder how he’d duped them. There would be shock and resentment. Some would want closure, others would want blood.”
So it’s page 4, and already I’m scared about what’s going to happen in this book.
Our library Cover-to-Cover Book Club is reading it, and I’m thinking, maybe we shouldn’t have chosen this. With everything that is happening in the world today, maybe this is just too alarming. But that’s one of the great things about reading. It brings out awareness about life experiences, as well as opening up new lines of communication.
I keep reading, and it becomes apparent that this Chris Brennan guy is just incredibly slick. He has studied the Facebook pages of teachers and students, looking for someone he can manipulate. Which boys on the baseball team are the weakest? Who don’t have strong father figures or stable home lives? As he gets to know everyone, he begins to set his plan into place, reminding himself that the bombing will happen on Tuesday, less than a week away.
He looks for a truck rental place that will rent to teenagers, finding the perfect one just outside of town. He brings treats to his government class, although the kids aren’t allowed to eat in the rooms. Bit by bit, he insinuates himself in the kids’ lives, asking personal questions and acting like the cool teacher. He invites the baseball team over to his home for a pizza party, where he has decorated specifically the way a teen boy would like. Large screen TVs, video games, posters, and a locked gun cabinet. Everything is falling into place.
In alternating chapters, we learn more about the specific boys that he’s targeting.
Raz is a loose cannon whose dad died last year and a brother who’s getting into trouble with the police. His mom has a good job with the outlet store management company in town, but she is so overwhelmed with grief, that she doesn’t have enough time for her kids.
Jordan is a loner, who watches YouTube channels to learn how to be a phenomenal pitcher, which puts him in direct competition with Raz.
Our new teacher, Chris Brennan, uses this to drive a wedge between the two boys. Jordan was raised by a single mother, and they struggle to pay rent. Working as a waitress is wearing thin, and she’s not sure of a way out.
Evan is the proverbial rich kid, whose mother is a society maven who drinks too much and whose father is a busy surgeon. He drives a fancy new car and seems to have a lot of friends. He doesn’t fit the profile of what Chris Brennan is looking for.
There are two other boys who seem to be possibilities for what the teacher needs, but we are still not privy to the full story.
Through careful movements, Chris Brennan makes his progress. After a number of twists and turns, the plot becomes apparent, and it’s a race in time to sort it all out by Tuesday.
As a lover of thriller novels, I enjoyed this, and hope you do as well. Come see us on Oct. 1, meet Scottoline and maybe pick up a free copy of her latest novel. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.