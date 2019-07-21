Twisty, turny novels are all the rage these days. Unreliable narrators continue to show strong in publishing as well.
In these two novels, the reader has it all. Both books feature a woman in distress, and both books have strong female characters as well. Tie all of that in with strong character development and intriguing settings, and you have some thrillers that will keep you busy.
In “Beautiful Bad” by Annie Ward, the story begins with a bang, as a frantic 911 call leads police to a gruesome scene in Meadowlark, Kan. A beautiful house in an upscale neighborhood, no one expected to find such violence here. While the police are searching the house, the reader is transported back to almost two decades previous, as the narrator, Maddie, tells her story. While working abroad in a volatile Bulgaria, she risks her life to regularly visit her friend Joanna, who is working in Macedonia to provide supplies to refugees.
During one of these visits, they go to a party, where Maddie meets Joanna’s friend Ian. Tall, ruggishly handsome and a fellow adventure seeker, Ian serves as protection detail for a British delegation.
The book toggles between Europe in the early 2000s, the weeks before the 911 call and Maddie and Ian’s on-again, off-again relationship during the years in between.
Eventually marrying, Maddie and Ian have a little boy. Although they moved back to Kansas, Ian spends a lot of time abroad, continuing to take on dangerous assignments.
The anxiety that Maddie has carried for decades progressively gets worse. After a terrible fall while camping, Maddie blacks out and awakens to find that authorities are questioning whether her husband had something to do with the accident. But did he?
Maddie decides to try therapy and attempts to write down her feelings about Ian, her son and the former best friend she hasn’t talked to in years — Joanna.
Through this therapy, the reader comes to know a little more about Maddie, her experiences in life and what motivates her. Similar to “The Woman In the Window” and “Gone Girl” by Flynn, this will be a novel that people are talking about. Get ready for quite a ride.
In “The Night Visitors” by Carol Goodman, Alice is on the run. Bringing along a 10-year old boy, it appears that she is fleeing an abusive marriage. Ending up in Delphi, N.Y., in the heart of the Catskills, Alice and Oren get off a bus in an impending snowstorm. Forced to rely on Mattie, a social worker with a heart of gold, they beg to be taken somewhere where no one will know where they are.
Deliberately breaking protocol, Mattie decides to take them to her run-down Victorian house in the middle of the woods. She has plenty of room, and after all, she’s lonely, and these two really need the help.
Alice doesn’t trust humanitarians, thinking that anyone who goes into social work is only doing it to feel better about themselves. She has a past history in the foster care system and is determined that she can save the boy from it.
Little Oren seems oddly taken with Mattie, making himself at home. He finds toys to play with and finds all kinds of secret places to hide in Mattie’s home.
Something doesn’t seem right, so Alice wonders what is really going on with Mattie. There are pictures in her house of a young boy who hasn’t seemed to age. As Alice begins wondering what happened to the boy, Mattie wonders what really happened in the home where Alice and Oren escaped.
As the snow piles around them, there is a feeling of impending doom, as each woman becomes suspicious of the other.
Suddenly they have a visitor. Who would have trekked all the way out here in a blizzard? As the story unfolds, the reader finds that nothing is what it first seemed.
With plenty of social commentary related to abuse, politics, teen pregnancy and societal woes, this story will draw you in and wring you out.
After finishing, the reader may just sit for a moment and sort out all of the pieces. Perhaps just owning one’s past is the secret to living in the present. Read these books and find out.