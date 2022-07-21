URBANA — Krannert Center for the Performing Arts released its 2022-23 season schedule today, beginning with its opening night party on Sept. 9.
The opening night party features four free performances, and Sept. 10, with ticketed events from Jerry Douglas and The Second City.
Because of continuing effects of the pandemic, tickets will be sold for two months of events at a time, online only. Tickets for September and October events will begin on Aug. 10.
This year’s fall schedule is highlighted by performances by the Chicago Immigrant Orchestra on Sept. 27 and Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 29, and a performance of ‘Prince Hamlet’ by Why Not Theatre that is a bilingual American Sign Language and English production.
On Feb. 26, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will take the stage in Krannert’s Great Hall, as will renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang. Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower,’ an Afro-futurist opera, will take the Tryon Festival Theatre Stage on April 28-29 after last year’s performances, which were tied in with a community-wide readalong, were canceled due to COVID-19 mitigations.
COVID-19 mitigations will be “determined in collaboration with university leadership closer to the date of events,” according to a release.