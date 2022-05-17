CHAMPAIGN — Two-time Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes will play the Virginia Theatre on Sept. 9.
The stop is part of her "The Story … So Far" tour that kicked off last weekend and celebrates her 25 years on stage.
Tickets ($39.50 to $79.50) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the downtown Champaign box Office, online at thevirginia.org and 217-356-9063.
Rimes has been a presence since an early age. At 14, she won "Best New Artist," making her the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy. At 15, she became the first country artist to win "Artist of the Year" at the Billboard Music Awards.
Of her 42 singles, her ballad "How Do I Live" holds the record as Billboard's Hot 100 all-time No. 1 hit by a female artist and ranks No. 4 on Billboard's "Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song."