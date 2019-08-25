Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. today at the main library, listen to vintage jazz vocals by Katie Flynn at this month’s all-ages In Concert at CPL.
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. every day after school at the main library, middle and high school students can participate in games, crafts, coding and more in the teen lounge in the Robeson Pavilion.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday at the main library, kids and families will read and play together at the new Sensory-Friendly Storytime, designed especially for children 3 to 6 on the autism spectrum or with other special needs. Sensory-Friendly Storytime meets on the last Monday of the month.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Meet the authors who adapted “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States” for young people. Spanning more than 400 years, this classic history from the bottom up examines the legacy of indigenous peoples’ resistance, resilience and steadfast fight against imperialism. The original book has now been fully adapted by renowned curriculum experts Debbie Reese and Jean Mendoza for middle grade and young adult readers. It includes discussion topics, archival images, original maps, recommendations for further reading and other materials to encourage students, teachers and general readers to think critically about their own place in history. The author talk begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lewis Auditorium. The event is for teens and adults.
KOOP Adventure Play brings interesting materials and invites kids to play their way. Child-directed play is prioritized in this space, and children often bring their imaginations to life, try new things and access their inner creativity. This is one of 20 free KOOP Adventure Play events around C-U this summer and starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium. The event is made possible in part by the Urbana Public Arts Program.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 5 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room, view the Marvel-ous Movie Mondays film.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Teen Zone Makerspace, youths 12 to 18 will make a crafty display shelf. All materials will be provided.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.