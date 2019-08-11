Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the main library, join the Job Club, part of the library’s new Get That Job! career services (champaign.org/get-that-job). This week’s workshop will cover the skills you need to keep your job, including communication techniques, attitude, teamwork, problem solving and email etiquette. In addition, summer Job Club participants will review job leads and share success stories.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the main library, community members can participate in activities designed especially for school-age kids, grades 1 to 5, and their parents or caregivers. This week’s Afternoon Adventure will be a Back-to-School Party!
At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, kids and families are invited to enjoy magic, juggling and comedy with Michael Moxie.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, get help with genealogy research from the Champaign County Archives on the second floor of the library. A member of the Champaign County Genealogical Society will be available from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month to provide additional assistance.
The city of Urbana’s Arts and Culture Program and the library invite you to an artists’ panel for "Linoleum & Ink," an Artist of the Corridor exhibition of works by Urbana High School students on display through August. The panel will be moderated by artist Lisa Kesler and arts and culture coordinator Rachel Storm and will feature four participating student artists. The discussion begins at noon Thursday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room. Forty students participated in a three-week program with Kesler to create works in linoleum block printmaking and reduction printing.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children’s program room, youths 5 to 18 can take part in Kids’ Snack Club, which combines themed stories and snacks to educate children. This week, participants will make creamsicles. Youths under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the second-floor conference room, people 18 and over can take part in the DPL Writers’ Group, which brings together aspiring and accomplished writers of all levels to learn about writing and publishing and to share their work for helpful feedback. This week, bring a few pages of your work in progress to read with the group.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.