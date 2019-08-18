Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. every day after school at the main library, middle and high school students can try crafts, coding, games and more at the Teen Lounge in the Robeson Pavilion.
At 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the main library, drop in for 30 minutes of stories, music and movement at Ready, Set Read! Activities are designed with an emphasis on pre-reading skills and are tailored for children 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the main library, community members can take part in activities designed especially for school-age kids (grades 1–5) and their caregivers. This week’s afternoon adventure will be “Optical Illusions.”
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 2 p.m. today in the Busey Mills Reading Room, attend UFLive!, which will feature the Church Street Ramblers. The group specializes in jazz music from early in the 20th century. They perform songs by Louis Armstrong, Clarence Williams, Mamie Smith, Louis Jordan, Fats Waller and other legendary musical artists. The Church Street Ramblers are Abby Heras, Alfie Wilson, Eric “Bones” Bach, Gilly McPhee, Joe Ream, JoEllen DeVilbiss, John Dudley, Nancy Livingston, Sandra Eades and Tania Coambs. Special guest will be Carl Johnson on clarinet. UFLive! concerts take place on the third Sunday of most months and are made possible by the support of the Urbana Free Library Foundation.
At 3 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, make your own manga comics. This special edition of the Young Artist’s Studio is recommended for kids 10 and up and is ideal for older youths with an interest in comics. The Young Artist’s Studio is a series of art workshops sponsored by the library and the the Urbana Arts & Culture Program.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the children’s program room, kids 2 and under with a caregiver can attend Wee Wigglers story time, featuring songs, stories and silliness.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, attend Book Clubs Are Murder! Come prepared to discuss Tony Hillerman’s “The Wailing Wind.”
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.