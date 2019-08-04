Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, nature photographers and authors Michael Jeffords and Susan Post will share stories and images from their book, “Curious Encounters with the Natural World: From Grumpy Spiders to Hidden Tigers,” a riveting, eye-witness collection of essays and more than 200 photographs.
From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, attend the fourth annual Food Truck Rally in the library’s parking lot, featuring 15 local vedors, live music on two stages and other activities.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Douglass Branch, meet the newest crop of local entrepreneurs at a Community Business Expo. Participants from this summer’s Entrepreneur Coaching Academy will share their ideas and visions for launching a new business.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 4 p.m. Monday in Lewis Auditorium, attend Paws to Read. Canine Connection, a local pet therapy group, will bring trained threrapy dogs for a reading event with pre-readers and readers. The activity is for children 5 and up. Kids 7 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, take part in chalk art on the giant sidewalks of Cherry Alley, including the creation of optical illusions using chalk and a digital camera. In the event of rain, the activity will be canceled.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, attend Fan Con ’19 and enjoy a day full of pop culture and all things geeky.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 9:30 a.m. Monday in the downstairs meeting room before moving outside to the garden, children 5 to 11 can take part in the Wonder Garden Club, which teaches them about plants and how to care for them. Youths under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room, visitors 18 and over can attend the DPL Writers’ Group, which brings together aspiring and accomplished writers of all levels to learn about writing and publishing and to share their work for helpful feedback. Author Brian K. Morris will be the guest speaker, and he will discuss publishing tips and related topics.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.