Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the main library, join the new Get That Job! Club for career help. Led by Jeremy Bell, from the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, the first week includes a career scope assessment and preparing to draft a resume. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or call 217-403-2070. The series runs through Aug. 15.
Can you design a popsicle stick bridge to hold 20 tiny teddy bears? At 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids will take on the Teddy Bear Bridge Challenge at this week’s DIY Kids workshop.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the main library, kids and families are invited to meet magnificent tropical birds from Wings of Wonder Avian Rescue. The Champaign County Audubon Society will also be on site to share their expertise with local bird lovers.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in Lewis Auditorium, join Dave Leake, the retired director of the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College, for a virtual trip to the moon in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. How can humans live and work in the hostile environment of space? Find out as Leake demonstrates a real NASA space suit. The program is for families with children 5 and older.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at King Park, join library staff members at the Urbana Park District’s Play Days in the Park. Enjoy activities, sign up for a library card and learn about library resources.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Satterthwaite Conference Room, students in elementary school can learn beginner computer programming with Scratch, a programming language that is used to create animation, games and more. The event is sponsored by Busey Bank.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 4 p.m. Monday in the first-floor conference room, Music and Magic at the Library returns. Mr. Stephens will play crazy, fun music, and magician Greg Loschen will perform his act. The event is for children of all ages. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.