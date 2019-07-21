Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. Thursday at the main library, get travel tips from local YouTube sensation Mark Wolters of Wolters World (more than 124 million views). Today’s session will focus on traveling with families, and Thursday’s session will be about traveling with seniors.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Douglass Branch, children 9 to 11 can take part in the Kids Create Apps Showcase, the culmination of a six-week hands-on tech workshop, which has been presented in partnership with the University of Illinois School of Information Sciences.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the main library, join the new Get That Job Club for career help. Led by Jeremy Bell from the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, this week’s sessions will focus on job search etiquette for networking, social media and hiring events. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or call 217-403-2070. The help is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug 15.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 3 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, kids 5 to 11 can attend the next installment of the Young Artist’s Studio, which will feature local artist Kvn Tazjea, director of the D.O.S.E. (Dreams Orchestrated Simply by Effort) Foundation. Youth participants will play theater games designed to teach skills in the performing arts. It’s free and open to the public. Dress comfortably to move. Children 7 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver. The Young Artist’s Studio is a series of art workshops sponsored by the Urbana Free Library and the The Urbana Arts & Culture Program.
Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 trip to the moon. Dave Leake, the newly retired director of Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College, will share some rare images from the Apollo archive and a few stories. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lewis Auditorium.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium, kids 3 and up and their families can interact with snakes and turtles from the Anita Purves Nature Center.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday in the children’s program room, Erica Burke from Rosecrance will lead kids 8-11 in a class called “I’m a Smarty, too good for drugs,” during which they’ll play games and learn how to say no to drugs.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, attend Book Clubs Are Murder. The group will discuss James Patterson’s “1st to Die.”
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.