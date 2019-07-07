Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, kids and their families can learn all about space missions through hands-on activities at Family Fun Night. The AstroIllini are a group of students and faculty from the UIUC Astronomy Department who enjoy explaining the cosmos to community members.
From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the main library, families are invited to try a new Sensory-Friendly Storytime designed for children 3 to 6 who are on the autism spectrum or with other special needs. After the stories, songs and guided sensory activities, there will be time for sensory play and socialization.
At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, Guinness World Record holder David Fisher, aka The Rope Warrior (ropewarrior.com), will perform astounding jump-rope tricks. His repertoire includes jumping rope while sitting and lying on the floor, dribbling a ball with his feet while jumping rope and jumping rope while encased in a human-sized balloon. His rope speed has been clocked at over 100 mph.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the archives on the second floor, the Champaign County Historical Archives will host a member of the Champaign County Genealogical Society to provide assistance to researchers.
From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday in Lewis Auditorium, Jennifer Wick from the Champaign County Forest Preserve District will provide a Wildlife Encounter with a reptile from Homer Lake.
From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, attend the monthly board game program for all ages.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the downstairs meeting room and then moving outside, the Wonder Garden Club teaches children about plants and how to care for them. The activity is for kids 5 to 11; children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children’s program room, youths 5 to 18 can take part in Kids’ Snack Club, which combines themed stories and snacks. This time, children will learn about zoo animals and create a fun snack with creamy peanut butter, crunchy celery and your favorite zoo animals. Youths under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.