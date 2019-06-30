Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. today at the main library, listen to Americana and roots music by Bones Jugs at this month’s all-ages In Concert at CPL performance. Bones Jugs is a “21st-century ragtime-jugband” featuring quirky songwriting, a blazing xylophone and myriad instruments and knick-knacks.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, try Tai Chi, the centuries-old Chinese martial art, with Philip Brewer. The Tuesdays at Ten: Fit & Fabulous series will continues through the end of July, introducing fun options for feeling fit.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the main library, kids and families are invited to meet barnyard animals in front of the library at Barnyard Animals & Discoveries. A farm museum on wheels will be parked on Clara Lane with model equipment and exhibits to learn about the impact of farming on American life. Plus, local favorites the Clothespin Puppets will be roving (inside) in the children’s area.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday in Lewis Auditorium, elementary school students will learn beginner computer programming with Scratch, a programming language that is used to create animation, games, etc. The event is sponsored by Busey Bank.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, the library will celebrate 145 years of service. Listen to live music from the Almost “A” Trio. Check out a selection of documents and items from the library’s history presented by the Champaign County Historical Archives. Play a library-themed bingo game. Make anniversary crafts. Refreshments will be available.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Superhero fans can attend Marvel Movie Mondays at 5 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.