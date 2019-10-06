Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 3 p.m. today at the main library, check out the “The Art Connection: Schools to Library” exhibition series at a reception for kids, teens and art teachers from Champaign schools. The new exhibit features artwork by 40 students curated by their art teachers: Stacey Gross, Centennial High School; Enrika Stulpinaite Maldonado, Central High School; and Grant Thomas, Barkstall Elementary School.
At noon On Tuesday at the main library, try chair yoga with Steve Willette, co-owner of Living Yoga studio. Drop by during your lunch hour on Tuesdays from October through December for a stress-free workout designed for all abilities and mobilities.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the main library, visit with animals at the Furry Friends Petting Zoo. Kids and families will get to meet — and pet — Bella the blue-tongued skink, Tucker the prairie dog, Harley the alpaca and many more.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
The fifth annual CU Jazz Fest will come to the library’s Busey Mills Reading Room from 2 to 3 p.m. today with a performance by the Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective. Their repertoire includes a wide range of Latin jazz from traditional Cuban music such as cha-cha and guaguanco to the modern styles of groups such as Timbalaye and Irakere.
Have you ever considered writing books for children? Join Illinois native Eileen Meyer from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium as she shares the twists and turns encountered in the process of selling her forthcoming picture book, “The Superlative A. Lincoln: Poems About our 16th President.” She will also share her top tips for children’s writers seeking publishing success. For more information about her, visit eileenmeyerbooks.com.
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, attend a screening of “The Insult” as part of the Middle East Film Festival. One reviewer said, “The Insult uses its familiar courtroom drama framework to deliver a hard-hitting statement on modern Middle Eastern politics that’s as gripping as it is thought-provoking.” Light refreshments will be served.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Youths 12 to 18, we want to hear from you. Join our Teen Advisory Board and tell us what services, books or activities you want to see at the library. Applications are available in the Teen Zone and children’s department. The board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the children’s program room.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, meet local authors, including local news presenter Doug Quick, at our annual Author’s Fair. Authors will have signed books available to purchase. Participate in panels and presentations and more.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.