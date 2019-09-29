Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. today at the main library, catch a preview of the CU Jazz Festival (Oct. 3-6) with the JVR3 Trio — Jamie V. Ryan (drums), Jenelle Orcherton (saxophone) and Andre Gonsalves (bass) — at this month’s In Concert at CPL performance.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, fans of New York Times bestselling mystery author Lisa Scottoline are invited to enjoy a talk and book signing as part of the Great Authors at the Library series. As a gift from the author, 350 audience members will get to take home a copy of her latest thriller, “Someone Knows.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday at the main library, explore books, songs and activities designed for children 3 to 6 on the autism spectrum or with other special needs at Sensory-Friendly Story time. Story time is followed by sensory play and socialization.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
The library is partnering with La Linea, a program based at the University YMCA that can provide free and confidential referrals in English and Spanish (other languages available on request). La Linea staff members are available for consultation on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. in the glass study rooms on the library’s second floor on a first-come, first-service basis. Resource referrals may include, but are not limited to, child support, child care, immigration, legal assistance, DACA and other immigration legal assistance, TVDL assistance, education, employment issues, general information, health care, housing, interpretation mental health, work permit and food and clothing assistance. For more information, call 217-417-5897.
Attend Rite of Trees: Climate Justice in Africa and Black and Indigenous Environmentalism to hear poems, speeches and stories that celebrate land, nature and water and tell the tales of the climate crisis, the people’s resilience and creativity. People from our community will speak about African, black and indigenous sustainable farming, celebrating contributions of African environmentalists and paying homage to the Standing Rock water protectors. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Busey Mills Reading Room.
Attend Hispanic Heritage Month story time on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. We will celebrate the diversity of Latin American cultural heritage through wonderful traditional music, crafts and stories.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Archives (Garman) Large Group room, attend a basic computer class. Seating is limited. Laptops will be provided.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 will meet for a fun writing activity and creepy spider cake pops.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.