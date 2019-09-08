Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Do you know a teen with great ideas and big dreams? At 5:30 p.m. Monday at the main library, the Young Entrepreneur Program (YEP) will teach teens what it takes to start and grow a business. YEP meets Mondays throughout the fall. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or contact the library’s business specialist, Stephanie Pitts-Noggle, at launch@champaign.org or 217-403-2070.
At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, kids and families can get up close and personal with snakes and turtles from the Anita Purves Nature Center at Remarkable Reptiles.
At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, kids of all ages will learn all about exploring the stars through hands-on activities with the AstroIllini, a group of students and faculty from the University of Illinois Astronomy Department who enjoy explaining the cosmos to community members.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Got a roadblock in your genealogy research? A member of the Champaign County Genealogical Society will be available from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday to provide additional assistance to any researcher.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday in Lewis Auditorium, attend an opening reception featuring teen artists who contributed work to the Teen Art in the Library project. The project is made possible by the Urbana Arts & Culture Program Urbana Arts Grant, the Urbana High School Art Club, the Urbana Neighborhood Connection Center and the library.
Do you like to make stuff? Would you like to try a 3-D printer, drawing tablet, vinyl cutter, sewing machine or guitar? Attend an afternoon of makerspace fun — just for elementary age students. The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Lewis Auditorium.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
September is library card sign-up month. Celebrate by getting your own card today. Visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/circulation to learn more.
From 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Monday in the Archives (Garman) Large Group Room, the Genealogy Club will meet. The topic will be: genealogical societies — what do they do and are they worth joining? Seating is limited.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Archives (Garman) Large Group Room, a computer class will discuss resume building and professional skills. The class is free, but seating is limited. Laptops are provided.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.