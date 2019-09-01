Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, learn about bulbs and more from Mary Ann Metz of Prairie Gardens. This talk is part of the Tuesdays at Ten: Out in the Garden weekly series in September.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, join a hands-on workshop on the art of writing poetry with Jim O’Brien as part of the fall Writer’s Workshop series. Reservations are recommended. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, kids and families are invited try yoga together as part of our weekly Family Fun Night series.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Library card signup month kicks off this week with our staff visiting the Urbana Walmart from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Our workers will be visiting locations across Urbana througout September.
From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, watch rabbits, joined by their 4-H handers, hop, crawl and leap through an obstacle course.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
From 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the archives (Garman) large room, learn how to advance professionally by a creating a resume. The computer class is free, but seating is limited. Laptops will be provided.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.