Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday at the main library, area entrepreneurs ages 19 to 25 will learn about founding a nonprofit or creating a startup committed to social good at Innovators 4 Impact, the library’s new social impact accelerator. Innovators 4 Impact meets Mondays throughout the fall. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or contact the library’s business specialist, Stephanie Pitts-Noggle, at launch@champaign.org or 217-403-2070.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, meet true crime authors Edith Brady-Lunny and Steve Vogel, who will discuss their book, “The Unforgiven: The Untold Story of One Woman’s Search for Love and Justice.” Vogel is also the New York Times bestselling author of “Reasonable Doubt: A Shocking Story of Lust and Murder in the American Heartland,” considered a true crime classic. Their talk is part of the Writer’s Workshop fall series.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, kids and families are invited to sing, play and dance together at Music Makers. Families can enjoy music and movement on the third Thursday of the month as part of the weekly Family Fun Night series.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Celebrate beating Mayor Diane Marlin’s 2019 Summer Challenge. From 1 to 2 p.m. today in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, take part in all-ages crafts and enjoy refreshments and a fun photo booth. At 2 p.m., we’ll announce the winners of the summer reading prizes and hear from Marlin. Then, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Busey Mills Reading Room, the party will continue with a UFLive! concert featuring the Emily Anne Band.
From 3 to 3:45 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, explore the arts at the Young Artist’s Studio. Join local artists Susan and Cindy Ogwal (co-founders of the C-U Black & African Arts Festival) for a workshop on the art of African drumming. In this workshop, you will create an African drum and learn the history and different types of drums played throughout the many countries in Africa. Dress comfortably and get ready to test out new performance skills. The Young Artist’s Studio is a series of free public art workshops sponsored by library and the The Urbana Arts & Culture Program, designed to offer youths 5 to 11 an opportunity to explore the arts. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, attend the sixth annual Immigrant Welcome Awards. Celebrate the diversity of cultures that make up our community with an afternoon of food, music and special guests. The Immigrant Welcome Awards ceremony recognizes the contributions of individuals and organizations that have created a welcoming atmosphere for immigrants in the Champaign-Urbana community. Guests can also view “BELONGING(S),” the latest installment of the city of Urbana’s Artist of the Corridor exhibition series.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
September is library card sign-up month. Celebrate by getting your own card today. Visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/circulation to learn more.
All day Thursday in the children’s program room, we’ll celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day with crafts. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
At 5 p.m. Thursday in the children’s program room, youths 5 to 11 can take part in the Wonder Garden Club. Dress for an outside adventure as we collect leaves and make a leaf collection. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.