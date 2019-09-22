Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 2 to 4 p.m. today at the main library, learn more about our neighbors at “What it Means to be International in Illinois,” including storytelling, crafts and a multicultural community fair. Light refreshments will be served. The event is presented in partnership with the UIUC Office of International Student and Scholar Services.
At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch, enjoy stories and songs in Spanish for children 6 and under at Mother Goose Storytime: Cuentos en español.” Mother Goose on the Loose monthly storytimes (champaign.org/MotherGoose) are presented in partnership with United Way of Champaign County.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the main library, join us in celebrating at a big birthday party. The Children’s Department is turning 120 years old. Kids and families can enjoy KOOP Adventure Play’s pop-up playground, party games, cupcakes and face painting.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, the library will partner with the Champaign County League of Women Voters to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. This is a non-partisan event. Register to vote, pick up information on how to let your legislators know what you think, find out about how the library can help you get reliable news about the issues, ask questions from expert League members and library staff, and tell us what voting issues you would like to discuss at future library meetings.
Poet Mahogany L. Browne will be at the library at 6 p.m. Thursday for a reading and book signing as part of Pygmalion. She is the author of the YA poetry book “Black Girl Magic” and children’s book “Woke Baby.” Her poetry collections include “Kissing Caskets and Redbone.” She co-edited the poetry anthology “The Breakbeat Poets Vol. 2: Black Girl Magic” and is at work on “WOKE: A Young Poets Guide to Justice.” She is the recipient of numerous literary fellowships and has appeared on BuzzFeed Live, HBO and PBS NewsHour. She is the artistic director of Urban Word NYC and the poetry coordinator at St. Francis College’s MFA Program. For the full schedule of Pygmalion events, see thisispygmalion.com/schedule/.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Cindy Ogwal and Susan Ogwal will present the inaugural Champaign-Urbana Black and African Arts Festival in Lewis Auditorium.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
September is library card sign-up month. Celebrate by getting your own card today. Visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/circulation to learn more.
At 6 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor conference room, attend Book Clubs are Murder. Join our murder mystery-themed book club this week as we read “The Beekeepers Apprentice” by Laurie King.
On Saturday, celebrate library card sign-up month with Woody, Jessie, Buzz and all your “Toy Story” friends. Play “Toy Story”-themed games, make your own Forkie, sign up for your own library card and more.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.