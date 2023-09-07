A look at who’s performing at the two-day Elllnora: The Guitar Festival at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts:
FRIDAY
- 6 p.m.: National Anthem performed by Malina Moye (free)
- 6:05 p.m.: Roosevelt Collier (free)
- 7:30 p.m.: The Stephane Wrembel Band (free)
- 8:30 p.m.: The Surfrajettes (free)
- 9:30 p.m.: Rodrigo y Gabriela
SATURDAY
- 11 a.m.: Sharon Isbin and Pacifica Quartet (free)
- 12:30 p.m.: Yamandu Costa (free)
- 1:30 p.m.: Conversation and inspirational talk with Malina Moye (free)
- 2 p.m.: Ron Carter Golden Striker Trio
- 4 p.m.: Ani DiFranco
- 5 p.m.: Jake Eddy/Tosin Abasi (free)
- 6:30 p.m.: Yasmin Williams/William Tyler (free)
- 8 p.m.: Andy Summers: The Cracked Lens + A Missing String
- 9:30 p.m.: Emmylou Harris
- 10:30 p.m.: North Mississippi Allstars (free)