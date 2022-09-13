CHAMPAIGN – Ludacris is coming home for Homecoming.
The Champaign-born rapper will take the stage at State Farm Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m., during the University of Illinois’ Homecoming weekend, along with TikTok-famous Seattle rapper charlieonnafriday,
Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 19 at noon, ranging from $49.50 to $69.50 before fees. Current UI students get a $10 discount.
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges was born in Champaign in 1977, and lived there until age nine. His albums have sold more than 24 million copies worldwide, with the help of hit singles like “My Chick Bad,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Stand Up,” and “Rollout (My Business)” — the latter earned him a Grammy nomination in 2003.
Ludacris’ role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious franchise kick started his acting career.
Tickets can be purchased at the State Farm Center’s Illinois Ticket Office, online at StateFarmCenter.com/Ludacris, or by calling 866-ILLINI-1.