As winter grey settles in across central Illinois, local bookworms may be looking for some wintry adventures to have from the warmth of their favorite reading nook. I recently read two great historical fiction titles that offer thrilling cold-weather tales combined with life-and-death stakes.
Greer MacAllister’s novel “The Arctic Fury” imagines a desperate Lady Franklin secretly funding an all-female expedition to travel to the far north in the hopes of finally locating her husband’s lost men and ships. The disappearance of Lord Franklin’s Arctic expedition in 1848 had rocked Victorian England, and Lady Franklin was among those most eager to discover the truth of his fate. Undeterred by the lack of quick and easy answers from the many other expeditions sent after her husband, in MacAllister’s novel she hopes that a team of brave women can succeed where a wave of all-male teams have failed.
Thirteen women of different backgrounds and with very different personalities thus set out together with little idea of the harsh landscape awaiting them. Virginia Reed, the team’s intrepid leader, soon realizes that her experience exploring the American West has only partially prepared her for the extremes of the Arctic, and others in the group are all too willing to challenge her leadership when given the chance. This is particularly true of Caprice Collins, who believes her wealthy background and prior experience with exploration make her more than Virginia’s equal.
We know from the novel’s opening scene in a Boston courtroom that not all the women will make it back safely and that Virginia will not only be blamed but accused of murder. As MacAllister takes the reader back to relive the arduous trip north with Virginia’s determined group, she skillfully traces how friendships and rivalries develop against the backdrop of extreme weather conditions and the women’s grueling quest to survive. She also slowly reveals Virginia’s own history, including a very dark secret or two in her past. The “Arctic Fury” is an absorbing page-turner.
Not all cold-weather adventures happen to people traveling far from home, of course. Melanie Benjamin’s moving new novel, “The Children’s Blizzard,” tells the story of a disastrous blizzard that struck the Great Plains states with no warning in 1888. Settlers had been enjoying an unexpected January warm spell when the weather changed incredibly rapidly, trapping many people away from their homes. This included a huge number of children in one-room schoolhouses.
Benjamin follows two sisters, both schoolteachers, through the awful storm and its aftermath. When the weather begins to turn just as the school day ends, both face the difficult decision of whether to tell the children to go home as quickly as possible or to keep them sheltering in place in the relative safety of the school.
Raina holds her class back, while Gerda sends her class home and gets on a carriage to head home herself with her beau and two little girls who live next door to her. As the storm worsens, Raina realizes that staying any longer in the schoolhouse may be deadly for herself and her students. Gerda and her party desperately try to find shelter out on the plains. Both sisters face heartbreaking decisions about what to do, and once the storm ends each must find a way to live with the consequences of her choices.
The chilling descriptions of the blizzard’s blinding snow and freezing temperatures will make readers extremely grateful for their blankets and cups of cocoa, but Benjamin also raises important questions about responsibility and courage that gave me a lot to think about as I read. This is one of those books where you can’t help but wonder what you would have done in the same situation as the characters.
Unlike MacAllister’s imagined expedition, Benjamin’s book is entirely grounded in a true story. Readers wanting to know more about the real-life blizzard can pick up David Laskin’s non-fiction book on the topic, also titled “The Children’s Blizzard.”