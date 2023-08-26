CHAMPAIGN — After a 10-year hiatus, the Marching Illini in Concert will return to the State Farm Center on Oct. 8.
In 2013, the band was on a 23-year streak of annual concerts, but arena renovation meant it had to find a new venue. Some concerts were held at Krannert Center, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted those events, too.
“We’re extremely excited to get back to the place that we consider one of our homes,” Marching Illini director Barry Houser said. “Our students are excited, but I don’t think they quite know, because most of them have never experienced what the Marching Illini live in concert was like.”
Houser said that the show will include highlights from the halftime shows and traditional songs the band plays every year, accompanied by lighting effects in the stadium.
Brad Swanson, assistant director of marketing at the State Farm Center said he hopes people will come to the Oct. 6 Fighting Illini game against Nebraska and spend the weekend in town for the Oct. 8 concert.
He also said they’re still brainstorming how Houser will enter the stage.
“Historically, Mr. Houser has made some special entrances, let’s say,” Swanson said.
“There’s been a variety of things. I’ve flown in. I’ve driven a motorcycle,” Houser said. “It’s a really, really creative show.”
However, he said not to expect any Taylor Swift-style costume changes.