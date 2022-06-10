Want to weigh in? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
URBANA — When future job candidates go sifting through council meeting videos while doing their due diligence on what it’s like to work for the city of Urbana, Mayor Diane Marlin can only hope they don’t read too much into the reappointments clip from this week’s special meeting.
What in past years has been a quick round of yeses took a turn for the “uncomfortable,” as James Quisenberry put it, when fellow council member Grace Wilken asked that votes on Marlin’s two-year reappointments be separated individually.
That led to another vote — on whether to break from tradition and go one by one, which Wilken, Chaundra Bishop, Chris Evans and Jaya Kolisetty were all in favor of.
The end result, of course, was the same — all 12 were reappointed, eight by unanimous 7-0 votes: Sanford Hess as IT manager, Elizabeth Hannan as human resources and finance director/CFO, Shannon Clark as deputy finance director, Demond Dade as fire chief, Kyle Hensch as deputy fire chief, Tim Cowan as public works director, Vince Gustafson as deputy public works director and John Zeman as city engineer.
Wilken was the lone “no” vote — without any explanation — on Carol Mitten’s reappointment as city administrator.
Evans was the lone “no” on Carla Boyd’s reappointment as human-rights and equity officer.
Evans and Bishop both voted “no” on Andrea Ruedi being extended as special adviser for integrated strategy development.
And after Marlin expressed that the city was “very happy” with David Wesner of Evans, Froehlich, Beth & Chumbley serving as city attorney on a contractual basis, Wilken, Evans and Bishop all voted “no.” It passed, 4-3 — again, with no discussion about why three members disapproved.
A night later, during the continuation of a committee-of-the-whole meeting that had gone past 11 p.m. Monday, five members shared their thoughts on the process. Wilken did not speak. Marlin did — and didn’t hold back.
“I’d like to address the reappointment or appointment process,” the mayor said. “First of all, it is not a hiring or firing process. It is city council; that is not your job. Per your request and the code changes we made last year, all the reappointees were sent out to council two weeks in advance. I believe I included in the message: ‘If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me.’
“I heard from no one in the two weeks prior to the meeting last night.
“Of course, if you have questions or concerns or don’t understand why somebody’s doing something or you’re not happy with something, yes, reach out. Call me. Make an appointment to see that individual. But do it in private.
“Don’t do it in public, at a council meeting, where you’re blindsiding someone. There are no barriers between you reaching out and making an appointment to see a staff member.
“I’m not sure what the basis (is) for the people who voted no on specific individuals. But I will be calling you to hear your concerns. I want to understand your vote. And if it’s serious enough for you to vote now on that appointment, then it’s serious enough for me to understand why.
"Because when you vote ‘no’ on these appointments in the way that it happened, with absolutely no understanding of why, the message it sends to these individuals and to the entire staff is that you’re ready to terminate their employment.
“Four votes is basically saying ‘We’re terminating your employment.’ So if you talk about uncertainty and damaging morale — that’s what does it.
“And the other thing is ... we’re on the verge of starting searches for a chief of police and a community development director. People who apply for jobs in Urbana watch our meetings. At that level, they watch our meetings, they talk to employees, and the message that was sent last night is that this is not necessarily a welcoming or supportive place to work.
“I don’t know how many people, when we start the search, will actually see that meeting, but I guarantee you there will be some, and I’m not sure what the impact will be.
“The message here is: Don’t wait until that meeting. Reach out. People are accessible. They want to help you understand why they do what they do. There’s a whole lot more that goes on every day, from morning to night here, that you don’t see. But if you want to understand why decisions are made or why actions are taken, we’re happy to talk with you.
“It’s damaging. (What happened Monday) is actually very damaging. And even though ultimately everything was approved, that ‘no’ vote sent a message to every single employee in Urbana. Again.”