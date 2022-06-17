Due to arrive in city and village offices across the area sometime this summer: the second installment of COVID-19 federal relief funding, care of the American Rescue Plan Act.
For Friday's Meeting Minutes & More special section, we asked officials in area towns what plans, if any, they had for the funds, listed below by the total amounts going to each.
ARCOLA: $385,255.64
The Douglas County city used a chunk of the first allocation ($77,670) to replace three residential blocks of water main. The balance will go toward sandblasting and repainting the east water tower, with bids to go out later this summer if all goes well, City Administrator Bill Wagoner says.
ARTHUR: $299,386.22
The village that straddles Douglas and Moultrie counties devoted its first cut — “and then some,” Village President Rod Randall says — to improvements to its aging wastewater-treatment plant. Those are near completion, except for a sludge press. Arthur also plans to complete a $240,000 renovation of its water tower using its share of federal funds.
ATWOOD: $157,586.03
A pandemic local economy story with a happy ending: When Kirby Medical Group built a shiny new clinic on Route 36 in Atwood last summer, it opted to donate its old Main Street home to the village. And now, says appreciative Atwood President Bill Fleming, the village has funding to renovate and relocate its offices there. “We hope to be in the building by April of 2023,” says the head of the Douglas/Piatt county village.
BELLFLOWER: $46,813.13
With no big projects in the plans, the McLean County village intends to use its federal funding to provide fiscal relief for revenue lost during the pandemic in a number of areas, from government services to maintenance and public safety, Mayor Allen Grussing says.
FAIRMOUNT: $81,106.45
For starters, the Vermilion County village plans to use its funds to purchase “needed equipment” for its police and fire departments and to repair some sidewalks, President Dave Ferber says.
FARMER CITY: $263,459.89
The sole beneficiary of the DeWitt County city’s cut will be the wastewater treatment plant, which is overdue for a new tertiary filter. “This will help us meet EPA requirements,” Mayor Scott Testory says.
GARRETT: $21,501.37
As soon as the second payment arrives, the Douglas County village plans to get cracking on upgrades to its residential water meters, President Rocky Warner says: “Electronic meters would be better than the mechanical meters that we’ve relied on since our water system went online, back in the fall of 1994.”
GIBSON CITY: $439,961.67
Every penny of the first installment will go entirely toward upgrading the Ford County city’s water system, Councilwoman Susie Tongate says.
GIFFORD: $142,616.71
The federal funding won’t cover the entire cost of engineering, maintenance and aeration upgrades to the Champaign County village’s sewer plant, “but it definitely helps,” Gifford Trustee Rich McFadden says.
HENNING: $31,843.81
“We’ve had a lot of drainage issues over the years and I’m hoping we can get a plan to rectify this,” Mayor Troy Wolfe says. For a bit more than Henning’s cut, in a process that will take “several years,” Wolfe figures the Vermilion County village can invest in new tile on the northwest side of the village ($16,000 plus $3,000 already spent for engineering) and solve the problems identified in a recent drainage study (another $16,000).
HINDSBORO: $40,281.07
Repairs to two main storm drains on Main Street are bought and paid for. The second allotment of ARPA funding will be used to repair a main storm tile in another area, says Kent Douglas, president of the Douglas County village.
HOMER: $157,722.12
The Champaign County village's plan: devote part of the money to engineering costs for a few projects around town and part to storm drain maintenance and repairs, Mayor Jeremy Richards says.
INDIANOLA: $34,973.76
The Vermilion County village has yet to make definitive plans for its funding, according to Indianola Treasurer Marty Scrogham.
KEMPTON: $28,033.45
The Ford County village’s water tower will soon get a sprucing up, President Richard Von Qualen says, with the plan to sandblast and paint it.
LeROY: $475,343.68
What Mayor Steve Dean calls a “major drainage project,” on Barnett Street, is priority No. 1. “Any remaining funds will be used for sewer projects in various locations” around the McLean County city, he says.
LUDLOW: $48,446.14
The village of 308 will get more than six times that total from Champaign County, which awarded Ludlow $340,000 of its funding to be put toward Phase 2 of the water main project, Clerk Dawn Good-Adwell says.
MONTICELLO: $753,092.46
What’s known: Nearly $500,000 of Monticello’s total will go toward “some necessary tank rehabilitation work of our original elevated water storage tank, located near downtown,” City Administrator Terry Summers says. What’s not known: Where the rest will go. “Ongoing discussions are occurring,” Summers says.
NEWMAN: $113,358.51
The Douglas County city put its first installment toward water-related projects — replacing casing on a well pump and upgrading water meters and fire pumps. And then came the really good news, Mayor Dennis Kibler says: Newman would also be getting $450,000 of the county’s ARPA cut, which will help it redo the water tower, both inside and outside.
OGDEN: $108,867.73
No action has been taken just yet, but the village board signed off on spending funds on required sewer pond repairs, member Jim Haan says, adding: “This will hopefully not require a further sewer-rate increase.”
PAXTON: $561,349.18
The nearly 60-year-old blower motors at the Ford County city’s wastewater treatment plant are themselves a waste of energy, Mayor Bill Ingold says. So upgrades are in the plans — “replacing blowers, piping and diffusers” in hope of becoming “more efficient and cutting back on electrical consumption.”
PESOTUM: $71,308.37
Beyond drainage and sewer upgrades, the board hasn’t announced how funds will be spent, says Joyce Ragle, president of the Champaign County village.
PHILO: $190,518.51
The plan is to use the money entirely for drainage projects, says Larry Franks, president of the Champaign County village.
POTOMAC: $93,898.40
The ARPA funding, plus a chunk of change to come from another source, will go toward upgrading water meters in the Vermilion County village, President Roger Porter says.
RIDGE FARM: $110,500.74
No definitive plans have been made as of yet, says Shawn Schendel, acting president of the Vermilion County village of 782.
ROBERTS: $44,771.84
The Ford County village will use all of its ARPA funding — plus a $10,000 grant secured by state Sen. Jason Barickman and possibly a federal grant it’s working on with U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger — on “our ongoing water and well issues,” President Matt Vaughan says. “I was hopeful that Ford County would allocate some of their ARPA funds for municipal projects like our water, but unlike most other local counties, Ford decided not to support local small towns.”
ROSSVILLE: $165,615.02
The entire amount will help offset expenses for the Vermilion County village’s Park Street Lift Station rehab, Clerk Chris White says.
ROYAL: $37,695.45
“It’s not easy for a village of 293 people,” Royal Trustee Rodney Moorhous says, “but we want to keep our little town viable.” Every little bit of funding will help the Champaign County village do that — including these two allotments, to be used to make repairs and upgrades to Royal’s water plant.
ST. JOSEPH: $525,286.75
After multiple study sessions discussing options, St. Joseph settled on using the funding for the first phase of a stormwater project on Douglas Street, which will tie into the village’s sewer expansion project. “We looked at about five options of various project combinations and this one will bring the most benefit to our community,” Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges says. “The ARPA money will be a good down payment towards a project that has been discussed for many years.”
SAVOY: $1,143,247.14
For now, the village’s plan is to use the funding to recover government revenue lost during the pandemic, Savoy Administrator Christopher Walton says. A study session is being developed for sometime in the third quarter, when the village board would discuss any specific projects or plans for the money.
SULLIVAN: $603,263.26
Allotment No. 1 will go toward sewer lift stations, allotment No. 2 to Sullivan’s sewer system. “Age is the reason for using the funds on our sewer system,” says Richard Glazebrook, mayor of the Moultrie County city. “The big concern is: How much will inflation affect the project?”
TOLONO: $461,599.14
For the moment, the village’s funds have been placed in the revenue replacement column, says Clerk/Treasurer Brandy Dalton. But that could change, she adds: “The board does not want to set a specific project or projects for it until it is decided if they are selling the water and wastewater systems or not. If they don’t sell, the money can be used towards the cost of a new wastewater plant.”
TUSCOLA: $593,737.33
The Douglas County city’s entire cut qualifies for putting toward lost revenue replacement, Administrator Drew Hoel says. Whether that’s Tuscola’s approach months from now remains to be determined: “We do have some capital spending planned for this year, but we have not tied any specific project to any specific funds.”