RANTOUL — Laura Irish was 11 years old when she appeared in her first play — Shakespeare’s “A Comedy of Errors.”
“Mr. Eldridge directed it,” Irish recalled, and it was presented at J.W. Eater Junior High School in Rantoul. She was hooked.
Nearly three decades later, the New Zealand resident leads a troupe of actors who are presenting Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on their first U.S. tour.
Irish founded and named the group The Barden Party, so called after Shakespeare’s nickname “The Bard.”
Last week, the band of actors performed in Hawaii before heading to the mainland. Next week, they will perform in downtown Rantoul.
The show is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The itinerant actors will present Shakespeare like most people have never heard it, with lots of music, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I grew up in Rantoul,” Irish said. “My dad (Danny) was at Chanute Air Force Base, and I thought, ‘Why not bring it back home?’ The States, Illinois in particular, has been hit really hard by the pandemic.”
Irish said the play “seems to bring people a lot of joy.”
It was 29 years ago that Irish was in her first play at Eater. It wasn’t a shock to her family that she would take to the stage.
“I was a performer growing up,” she said. “I used to love memorizing movies or TV lines and performing them for my parents. I did a lot of performing at church and plays and singing. So all of that has gotten carried along with me. I’ve never thought about having a different job. Even as a kid I knew I wanted to do that.”
Shakespeare remains her favorite. She was trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York, where she studied The Bard extensively. She’s also done many different types of acting, including as a comedy improviser and “TV and film stuff” in New Zealand as well as “lots of theater.”
Irish did a lot of traveling after she graduated from Greenville College in Southern Illinois before settling in New Zealand, where she married and lives with her husband and two youngsters.
“My children are kiwis now,” she said.
She decided to get creative as a result of the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant there weren’t many events going on.
“All of the professional actors I knew were out of work,” she said. “There was just really no performing arts happening. I thought, ‘How can I make something that can’t be canceled?’”
She recruited fellow New Zealand actors and serves as director for “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“We put live music in it,” Irish said, “and made it accessible and fun and present it in people’s back yards.”
Or in Rantoul’s case, downtown.
“Just a few shows ballooned to more than 50 across the whole of New Zealand” — presented at festivals, retirement parties, birthday celebrations and neighborhood gatherings.
“We found that people were craving connection, and that is what theater and music can bring,” Irish said. “The show is so adaptable we can literally perform in any space. We just turn up on the day and make the magic happen.”
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who was in the cast of the blockbuster movie “The Hobbit,” called Irish’s creation, “Midsummer Night’s Dream like I’ve never seen it.”
“It’s wonderful,” he said. “It’s so virulent and so exciting. What a wonderful way to experience Shakespeare, but also a wonderful way to see some great performances. I loved every second of it.”
After the success in New Zealand, Irish decided to take it on the road to her native country.
After the tour, she and her husband, Charles, will be based in Los Angeles for a time as she explores that avenue — auditioning to make it in film and television. The rest of the troupe will head back to New Zealand before Irish returns home in October to direct the next show.
“We do plan to create a cast in L.A for this same show so they can keep performing it around the States.”
While in East Central Illinois, Irish will also bring the performance to Kellart Lake near Cissna Park, where her father lives.
“I’m so excited to bring this piece of theater home,” she said. “It’s been so long since I’ve been to Rantoul. It will be like a reunion.”