By nature, I am a very optimistic person. Frankly, you have to be optimistic surviving the discipline and rigors of doing early morning radio for 45 years.
Looking through my optimistic lens, I found something positive from our time in home confinement. It’s the relationship between the concert patron and the concert performer.
Look at last weekend’s kickoff to the latest Taylor Swift tour. I’ve never read as much positive social media commentary from any concert tour kickoff — given the ticket sale mess that nobody was happy about. I mean, this concert tour was debated on Capitol Hill ahead of the national budget discussion.
She over-delivered on audience expectations: over three hours and 44 songs.
It’s obvious concert-goers sorely missed the thrill of getting lost in a musical world for a couple of hours. For me, it was a very long two years between concerts.
Since coming out of the pandemic, my three recent big concerts — Elton John, Earth Wind & Fire and Monday’s Journey/Toto — have been super electrifying. It’s apparent that artists and musicians spent their pandemic time building an even better concert experience for fans.
Monday night was a great example of a hungry audience ready to rock ‘n roll — and bands that over-delivered. I am at a loss to come up with the correct words to describe it. There truly was a magical spell coming down from the dome that made a unique connection between band and fan. As each band got more revved up with each song, the fans reciprocated with escalating enthusiasm.
I loved every song!
If I had a couple of pages in today’s paper, I could write something about every one of them. But I will point out one song, and it was from Toto — “Georgy Porgy.” It made it only to No. 48 on Billboard before it fell off the chart. Ironically, it was a successful song in C-U on the original WKIO K104. I never thought I would ever hear that song performed in concert. But it seems the keyboard player, Xavier Taplin, liked the song so much he re-worked it into an awesome 2023 version.
As I left the almost sold-out State Farm Center, it was fun just listening to the chatter in the hallways and into the parking lot. Social media echoed this was an awesome evening. That carried through to Tuesday’s morning show as we played Journey and Toto songs every half hour.
My post-pandemic outlook on the concert world is now even more optimistic — thanks to artists and musicians working to create new levels of concert creativity to capture the concert-goer and their hard-earned dollar.
Now my question to you. Who do want to see next? What artists and acts are on your personal wish list? Who would you like to see make a stop in East Central Illinois? Email me at mitm@news-gazette.com or text me to our WHMS morning show 217-351-5322.