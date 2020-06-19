MONTICELLO — People won’t actually see Viktor Krauss and his band playing as they cruise and stroll through Allerton Park on Saturday for its unique Summer Solstice Concert Cruise.
But they’ll be able to hear him on WILL FM.
The Champaign native and accomplished bassist has done all he can to reflect the outdoor nature of Allerton for the pre-recorded concert, which will be broadcast from 7 to 9 p.m. on the radio station. It will also be available to stream online.
“We recorded it outside at my parents’ farm,” which is about 25 minutes from his home in Nashville, Tenn., Krauss said. “We wanted to emulate what Allerton Park is.”
That means there will not only be the smooth-jazz stylings of Krauss’ band, but also the sounds of nature.
Of course, outdoor recordings bring their own set of challenges.
“At one point, we were contending with a rooster in the background. There’s a lot of wildlife happening at 9 a.m.,” said Krauss, who spent about five hours recording it on June 7.
Technically, concert “goers” could listen at home. But Allerton officials noted you can grab dinner to go, tune in for good music and hopefully see a colorful sunset at the iconic “Sunsinger” statue at the park.
“We suggest starting in downtown Monticello, making your way to Allerton Park via Allerton Road, taking a slow cruise through the park to the ‘Sunsinger’ to watch the sunset,” said Ashley Sims, the facility’s event coordinator.
Sims encourages those who get out of their car to observe social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups.
As for the decision to book Krauss, that was easy.
“Viktor has a long history with Allerton and the area. He’s performed several times at the park and in the music barn over the years,” Sims said. “We wanted to invite someone that would create a performance for us that would embody the message we’re trying to evoke at this time — someone that we love to listen to and know that our Allerton friends and family could all enjoy on a restorative Saturday evening cruise through the park.”
Krauss also appreciates the chance to get creative, something that has been limited during the coronavirus pandemic. His summer tour with Lyle Lovett was canceled, but he has spent the time doing projects that have been on the back burner — by email, Dropbox and other ways where music can be generated without in-person contact.
“People are finding other ways to be creative,” Krauss said. “There are projects we have wanted to do, but don’t have the time.”
One of those is an effort with a harpist colleague that is now getting off the ground.
“We’re sharing files, and in the end we’ll have a recording,” he said.
Luckily, like many professional musicians, Krauss has high quality sound equipment at home, so can “record in my living room.”
With less time on the road, he has also enjoyed extra time with his wife and three children, one of whom will be a high schooler this fall.