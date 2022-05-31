MAHOMET — Jessica Hood has been dreaming about a career in the music business for years. Starting Wednesday, it becomes her reality.
The St. Thomas More graduate and Mahomet resident goes to work this week for Big Loud Management in Nashville, Tenn. Big Loud’s lineup of artists includes Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, Hardy and Mackenzie Porter.
Hood is a digital marketing coordinator. She has been working with the company part time since March.
“I help with running the artists’ social media, coming up with different digital marketing campaigns for releases of singles, editing short-form content, coming up with different ideas for TikTok and Instagram posts,” she said.
Hood will not be performing any time soon. Or ever. She was in musicals as a student and took music classes at both Holy Cross and St. Thomas More.
“I’m mediocre,” Hood said. “I can hit a note. But it’s definitely not anything that would ever be a career path.”
Her musical interests lean toward the creative and management sides.
While growing up in East Central Illinois, she became a big fan of several country artists.
“I think I just kind of found it on my own,” said Hood.
At the top of her list: superstar Taylor Swift.
When it came time to pick a college, Hood considered the University of Illinois. Her dad, Warren, is retiring after a long tenure in the school’s athletic department.
But if Hood really wanted to dive into her dream profession, there was no place better than Music City. She picked Belmont University, a school of about 8,000 located less than a mile from Music Row.
The school has a strong media studies program that includes video and photo, “which I really love,” Hood said. “They work music into the classes a lot there, too, so that was kind of a big draw for me.”
During her first week in Nashville, Hood decided to attend a Swift concert at Nissan Stadium.
She had social-media interactions with Swift in the past.
“Taylor had been liking a lot of my posts on Instagram that summer,” Hood said.
The day before the concert, Hood wrote on Instagram about all the Swift merchandise she had in her dorm room. Hood mentioned that she would be attending the concert, which led to a life-changing surprise.
Swift’s team found Hood at the show.
“She wanted to meet me after,” Hood said.
Post concert, Hood spent about five minutes talking to Swift.
“Meeting her was all the affirmation that I was in the right place, at the right time, doing what I was supposed to be doing,” Hood said. “She was really encouraging.
“I was a freshman, I was scared. I had just moved away from home. I always have wanted to meet her. She was so kind.”
Swift is famous for meeting with her fans. Hood is thrilled to be on the select list.
Staying busy
At Belmont, Hood kept her grades up (4.0 GPA) while working with different artists. Her senior year, she traveled with TikTok sensation Priscilla Block. Block released her first album this year, and Hood went on tour with her for a week. She took pictures and video.
“Go do all the record store signings and all the promotional shows and radio shows and meet and greets,” Hood said.
Hood’s part of the tour started in Las Vegas and included stops in Dallas and Virginia.
Hood attended the Academy of Country Music Awards show with Block in Las Vegas.
Block was one of the red carpet hosts, conducting interviews. Hood got an up-close look.
“That was such a surreal experience,” Hood said. “I grew up watching awards shows like that. To get to actually be there in person and see it all was so cool.”
Of course, she had job duties. But Hood also took a moment to let it all soak in.
“It’s important to remember what dreams you had and see them coming true,” Hood said.
Hood’s parents, Warren and Denise, support her career choice.
“They just want me to be doing something that I love,” Hood said. “I’m sure there was a little panic moment when I got on the phone and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to Vegas tomorrow.’ They are unbelievably supportive. I’m so grateful to have them in my corner.”
Jessica’s brother, Brandon, is starting at Illinois next fall.
While at Belmont, Hood had a three-year internship with Song Suffragettes, an all-female writers round that is held each week at the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville.
“I’m a big advocate for women in country music because it’s not always played equally on the radio and given equal opportunity,” Hood said. “That’s a big issue I am really passionate about.”
Future plans
Just 22, Hood is only getting started in the business. What is on her to-do list?
“I’d love to continue to work in the music industry for the rest of my career,” she said. “I think a big dream of mine is to someday direct a music video. I’ve always been drawn to music videos.”
She is heading in the right direction.
“I think it takes a little bit to get to that point in a career,” she said. “That’s not something you just graduate and magically get to do.”
