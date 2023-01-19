DANVILLE — Auditions for this year’s second annual Danville’s Got Talent competition have been set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. today and Monday in the basement at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Performers, who must reside in Vermilion County, should register for a preferred time at bit.ly/ DGT2023Auditions and show up a few hours ahead of that to rehearse and do a sound check.
A panel of four to five judges and a videographer will be present. Performances should be no longer than five minutes. If you require music, bring an audio file on your phone. A Bluetooth speaker will be available.
If the audition requires large instruments that cannot be easily transported, it may be possible for it to be done virtually via Zoom or Facebook.
Twelve performers will be selected to compete at the event, set for 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Fischer Theatre. Prizes are $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, $500 for third and $500 for people’s choice.
Those with questions can contact Ashton Greer at 217-474-2978 or agreer@cityofdanville.org.