URBANA — The Beach Boys are coming to the Champaign County Fair.
The county fair board announced Wednesday morning that the legendary band will take the stage at the grandstand at this year’s fair.
The Beach Boys will open two nights of live entertainment at the grandstand on July 23. Performers for July 24 will be announced in upcoming weeks.
The concert will take place at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7. Tickets go on sale Friday and are available for purchase at champaigncountyfair.cc. All tickets include fair admission.
The band’s hits include “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”