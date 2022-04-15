URBANA — Students in Lamont Holden’s “Beatmaking II” class at the University of Illinois hung on to every word of this week’s guest lecturer.
“I want to try some interesting combinations,” was the direction Atlanta producer David Sweeten, known professionally as DJ Burn One, offered to Tuesday’s class.
A pair of students darted to the piano. Another two plugged in guitars. The rest found surfaces to tap on for percussion — tables, a fire extinguisher, some cans of all-purpose cleaner.
For about five minutes, they jammed on top of the beat their classmate stitched together in a digital audio workspace at the beginning of the period.
“That was tight,” a smiling Sweeten said after the session. “I appreciate you all going on this random, magical journey with me.”
It’s not every day that UI students get to collaborate with a producer who’s worked with rap megastars. Gucci Mane, A$AP Rocky and Lil Durk are just a few artists DJ Burn One has mixed and written for over his two-decade career.
“People in Atlanta are knocking down doors to work with him,” said Holden, clinical assistant professor of audio and recording technologies at the School of Music. “Now we got him here, and he’s working exclusively with our students.”
Welcome to the burgeoning hip-hop curriculum at the UI, where class formats are experimental, much like the genre itself.
“This is all so new; there isn’t going to be a typical day,” Holden said.
The School of Music rolled out the red carpet this week for Sweeten, whom Holden met while he was working in Atlanta for ProducerGrind, a music-production company.
Holden’s newest course — “Music Monetization 499,” which debuted this semester — was directly inspired by Sweeten’s upcoming virtual master class in music production, “Options.” Both courses detail the process of creating and selling beats and sample packs, among other industry paths to profit.
On Monday and Tuesday, Sweeten dispensed his expertise for classes of UI students trying to make it in the music industry. On Tuesday night at The Canopy Club, he judged a student beat battle and broke out his own set: “History of Trap Music.” On Wednesday night, he collaborated with the standout beat-makers from the previous night.
Since returning to campus last year, Holden has continued to drive the UI’s hip-hop education courses. He’s also the producer and co-author of the “Illini Anthem” track, which debuted in Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center this year.
Under his producer alias “The Letter L Beats,” Holden has industry know-how. But he’s looking for new strategies to respond to the “crescendo” of hip-hop knowledge and passion students are arriving to campus with these days.
“This is the fourth semester I’ve taught beat-making,” he said. “That first class, there were some beats that sounded like they were made with a Fisher-Price keyboard.”
Now there are students arriving to the courses with subject-matter experience. Like Ryan Giroux, who transferred to the UI because he wanted a school with the technological infrastructure to support modern music production.
“Our classes are a lot of sitting down, pressing play, showing what we’ve created so far,” Giroux said. On Tuesdays, they bring in producer guests. “Then we take the information they’ve given us and apply that to making a beat similar to what they’ve done.”
When Toronto producer Jacob Wilkinson-Smith, known professionally as My Best Friend Jacob, arrived one class period, he was greeted with audible gasps, Holden said. Wilkinson-Smith has collaborated with premiere artists like Kanye West, The Weeknd and Travis Scott.
“We have to figure out what students want to know, because unlike classical music, there’s so much knowledge out there,” said Jeff Sposato, director of the UI School of Music. “Obviously, we should teach skills, but we’re figuring out what they can get here that raises things to the next level.”
Holden’s music-entrepreneurship courses connect students with industry professionals and familiarize them with routine business steps, like signing onto performance-rights organizations or obtaining synchronization licenses.
As Sweeten’s master class suggests, he’s quick to share the expanding ways students can profit off their music and production skills. His company, The Five Points Bakery, did the sound design for the trailers for the films “1917” and “Justice League.”
“A lot of us can produce, sing, play an instrument or network well; it’s a matter of recognizing that and taking advantage of it,” said student Renzo Ledesma, a junior.
The DJ shared cautionary tales as well, like his experience gathering compensation for his work on “Houston Old Head,” a track on A$AP Rocky’s 2011 debut mixtape “LIVE.LOVE.A$AP.”
He didn’t receive compensation for his work until nearly a decade later, all because he handed over sections of the track without the proper communication.
“Are you getting writer’s credit or is this work-for-hire? Are you getting publishing down the road or money in the moment, or both? They have to understand what you are expecting,” Sweeten told students on Tuesday. “If you don’t exchange this information and communicate, the musician’s left thinking they’re about to get rich off of this record, the producer thinks the business is done, and things get real hairy.”
Sposato likened the broadening of the School of Music’s offerings as “trying to take a two-lane road and expand it to four lanes.”
“Hip hop is a really important force; we need to be part of it,” Sposato said. “We can help chart the course for what a university can contribute to this, figuring out what we should be teaching, who should we be bringing in, what skills can come from here you don’t get from practicing on your own.”
He glanced at the esteemed guest and students in the class.
“This you can’t get anywhere else,” he said.