CHAMPAIGN — Buddy Guy has “Met the Blues,” “Got the Blues” and knows that “The Blues Are Alive and Well” — and this fall, he is bringing them to Champaign.
The acclaimed singer and guitarist lays claim to many awards, including eight Grammys, for his many blues albums.
The most recent, “The Blues Don’t Lie,” was released in 2022 and will be featured in his 2023 “Damn Right Farewell Tour” alongside Guy’s greatest hits.
The farewell tour will stop at the Virginia Theatre on Nov. 8. Reserved-seating tickets, which go on sale Friday, run $69.50 to $99.50.
Guy’s extraordinary career is matched by his life story: He was born in 1936 to a sharecropper’s family in Louisiana. He was 7 years old when he handcrafted a “guitar” from wood and string, and 21 when he made his way to Chicago to begin his musical career.
Guy has been credited with influencing the likes of Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, earning him a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.