CHAMPAIGN — The busiest stretch of Central Illinois Youth Chorus’ season wraps up tonight at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
The opportunity to perform in the Great Hall alongside a symphony — led by a jolly guest conductor named Santa Claus, no less — negates the fatigue factor.
“We’re riding the Santa high,” administrative director Kathy Lee said.
On Sunday, the chorus hosted its biggest event — the 42nd Winter Concert — at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
“That’s our gift to the community,” Lee said.
The reward? Tonight, about 70 8-to-18-year-olds will join the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra on stage for its "Joys of the Season" concert.
The kids — who represent 34 area schools — rehearsed Monday night at Krannert.
“For some of them, it was their first time at Krannert,” Lee said. “That’s a pretty cool experience.”
Nerve-wracking, too.
“Eventually,” Lee said, “it turns from terror to excitement.”