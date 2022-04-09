Barbershoppers

The 25-man Coles County Barbershop Chorus is set to perform April 10 in Mattoon to benefit a food pantry and homeless shelter programs

MATTOON — The Coles County Barbershop Chorus will present its annual Lenten benefit concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 1804 S. Ninth St., Mattoon.

The one-hour free concert will feature a 25-man chorus, two ensembles and four quartets — one of which is a women’s Sweet Adeline foursome.

A young children’s group will also perform.

Music that traces the life of Christ from birth to crucifixion and resurrection will be featured in the program.

An offering will be taken, with proceeds going to area food pantries and homeless shelters. Typically, more than $2,000 is collected. Because of COVID-19 and other situations, the need for assistance is greater than ever.

A reception will follow.

