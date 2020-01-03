CHAMPAIGN — Want a warm, easy way to support those without homes in Champaign and Urbana?
Soprano vocalist Audrey Vallance of Savoy, accompanied by pianist Mike McAndrew, have just the ticket for you.
The pair will host a benefit concert Jan. 11 to benefit C-U at Home’s “One Winter Night” fundraiser.
“Songs from the Heart” will be held at 7 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.
The program will feature a variety of music from the pair — Broadway tunes, arts songs and standards.
C-U at Home is planning this year’s annual homelessness-awareness fundraiser, where volunteers spend 12 hours in a cardboard box along Neil Street in downtown Champaign, for Feb. 7.