DANVILLE — One of the first major concerts at David S. Palmer Arena since the start of the pandemic will feature an entertainer better known for his critically acclaimed abilities as an actor.
Danville, get ready for Kevin Costner & Modern West’s “Tales from Yellowstone” tour, which rolls into town Oct. 27.
“We are really excited. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s bringing something positive back to the community, back to the arena, and will help build our reputation” as a concert location, Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan said Wednesday.
The arena has primarily been the site of hockey practices and games since COVID-19 arrived. In addition to the concert, it also hosted Vermilion County youth cheerleading tournament that drew 2,000 people last weekend.
Songs from the album “Tales from Yellowstone” will be featured by the group, who have been playing together since 2007. The album and tour are inspired by Costner’s character, John Dutton, in the Paramount Network show “Yellowstone.”
Dunagan said in addition to singing, Costner will tell stories from the show.
Costner formed the Americana rock band in 2007. Its first album, “Untold Truths,” was released the following year. The group followed that with “Turn It On,” which also included a European tour.
The group’s “Famous for Killing Each Other: Music From and Inspired by Hatfields and McCoys” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard country album chart in 2012.
Leon Edwards of Peoria-based Edwards Marketing said Costner & Co. also performed recently in Decatur.
“They previously did eight dates in August and September as part of this tour, ‘Tales from Yellowstone,’” Edwards said.
The arena will be putting seats on the floor, covering the ice rink, and will house about 3,000 people. Dunagan said tickets are selling fast.
He said Costner — who won a best-director Oscar for “Dances With Wolves” and has starred in 40-plus other movies, including “Field of Dreams,” “Bull Durham,” “JFK,” “The Untouchables,” “The Bodyguard” and “Waterworld” — is probably the biggest “name” to appear at the arena in some time.
Prior to this month, the last major event there besides hockey was a home show in late 2019.
The facility was opened to the public in September 1980. Originally to be called the Danville Civic Center, it was named after former Mayor David S. Palmer, who was instrumental in its construction despite several obstacles.