URBANA — Country music singer Billy Currington will headline the second night of grandstand entertainment at this summer’s Champaign County Fair.
The July 24 concert will kick off at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Urbana with performances by fellow country artists Randy Houser and Rayne Johnson.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. and can be bought at champaigncountyfair.cc. They include admission to the fairgrounds.
Currington’s hits include “Walk a Little Straighter,” “Good Directions,” “Must Be Doin’ Something Right” and “People Are Crazy.”