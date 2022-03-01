URBANA — Country star Cole Swindell will be the headliner at this summer's Champaign County Fair in Urbana, officials announced this morning.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter will take the stage July 22.
Swindell, whose hits include "You Should Be Here," "Middle of a Memory," "Love You Too Late" and "Single Saturday Night," is set to release his fourth album, "Stereotype," on April 8.
He will be joined by fellow singer/songwriter Michael Ray, who had a No. 1 hit in 2020 with "Whiskey and Rain" and is set to release his eighth single, "Holy Water," this month, fair officials said.
Opening the show will be up-and-coming artist Ashley Cooke.
Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at champaigncountyfair.cc. All tickets include fair admission.