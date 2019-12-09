DANVILLE — A Danville blues band is holding a fundraiser Dec. 15 to help them defray the costs of participating in the 36th International Blues Challenge next month in Memphis, Tenn.
Alex Jenkins and the Bombers won a challenge competition at the Heritage Blues & Music festival in Peoria over Labor Day weekend that netted them a spot on world-famous Beale Street in Memphis.
Band member Tim Jenkins said they expect to compete against about 140 other blues groups in a five-day stint in the city that is ground zero for the blues. The competition is held at various clubs on Beale and Jenkins said their band “will be competing against the best of the best.”
Because the challenge runs from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, the three-member band could use help paying for its trip.
To that end, the band is holding a fundraiser from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Better Days Bar in Tilton. It will feature a silent auction, food and a jam session open to bands of any genre.
If you can’t make the event but are interested in donating to the band’s cause, contact Jenkins, his brother Alex Jenkins, or fellow band member Michael Crisp.