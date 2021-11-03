DANVILLE — The Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville will host “A Swingin’ Christmas” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, performed by the Danville Symphony Orchestra.
Maestro Jeremy Swerling will lead the orchestra, which will perform more than a dozen holiday favorites such as “White Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
Guest artist Steve Lippia will sing with the orchestra. Lippia performs in a swing-band style reminiscent of Frank Sinatra.
Tickets are $35-$45 for adults and $10 for students. They are on sale now online at fischer theatre.com or via the Fischer Theatre box office by phone at 217-213-6162 or in person by appointment only.