DANVILLE — Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 and a clarinet concerto will highlight a return of the Danville Symphony Orchestra to the Fischer Theatre this weekend.
The orchestra will perform Saturday (7:30 to 9 p.m.) with guest artist Tom de Torres, a virtuoso clarinetist whose day job is physician’s assistant at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System.
Maestro Jeremy Swerling will lead the orchestra, which showcases the talents of local and regional musicians.
According to de Torres, Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 2 captures the soul of the clarinet.
“What makes this such a joy is (Weber’s) intuitive writing for the capabilities of the instrument,” de Torres said.
A native of Los Angeles, de Torres and his wife, Dotty, came to live in Vermilion County while serving in the Air National Guard. Dotty plays flute for the symphony.
He said Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 reminds him of his travels across Europe while in the Air Force.
“Dvorak used aspects of the folk music of his native Bohemia in his orchestral works,” de Torres said. “And for me, the music evokes an actual experience I had decades ago while on tour in Europe — arriving at a Czech border crossing at dawn with fog clinging to parts of the countryside. I imagined that this was what Dvorak was seeing when he wrote his greatest works.”
The orchestra, as a means of saying thank you to front-line health care workers, has offered to livestream the concert for local health care facilities.