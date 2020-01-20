URBANA — The Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center has chosen Miriam Larson as its new executive director following a national search.
Fluent in Spanish, Larson served in AmeriCorps at Casa de Esperanza in St. Paul, Minn., before earning her master’s in library and information science at the University of Illinois and serving as a librarian at Dr. Howard and Kenwood elementary schools. She is also a folk musician.
As executive director of the 20-year-old center, Larson is responsible for programming, facilities, fundraising, grant management and coordinating volunteers. IMC board President Karen Medina said Larson has experience in all those areas.
“Miriam has already demonstrated expertise in open communication, computer skills, listening, conflict resolution and consensus building,” Medina said “Her passion for diversity and social justice activism makes her a perfect fit for the IMC.”
Larson’s first day on the job was Friday.
The center, housed in a more-than-100-year-old building at 202 S. Broadway Ave., U, has a volunteer community work day planned for 2 p.m. Feb. 23. For information, email ProgramDirector@ucimc.org or call 217-344-8820.