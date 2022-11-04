Inside Ludacris' rider: Six Hanes white T-shirts, two Jo Malone candles, one case of coconut water ... but no booze or condoms for Champaign show
Had LUDACRIS’ homecoming show at State Farm Center been a regular tour stop, the host venue would have been on the hook for three first-class and 10 coach tickets on a major airline (Southwest and Airtran “not considered acceptable”); three suites and 10 standard rooms at a hotel rated four stars or better (“Ritz Carlton/Four Seasons preferred”) and three late-model GMC Denali XL or Suburban XL jumbo SUVs (“black in color, with tinted windows.”).
And we haven’t even gotten to the hospitality portion of the contract.
But Champaign being his former home and this being a 60-minute show tacked onto the rapper/actor’s schedule, those sections of Ludacris’ rider were scribbled out in the version of the rider both parties agreed to in advance of his Oct. 15 show at the basketball home of the Illini.
In Part 17 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, here’s Ludacris’, obtained by The News-Gazette via open records request.
— The dressing-room must-haves in Ludacris’ rider these days are word-for-word identical to the list the University of Georgia regrettably agreed to in 2016, in advance of a 15-minute show he put on for 90,000-plus before the Bulldogs’ spring football game.
— Well, with a couple notable differences. Also crossed out in pen of his State Farm Center rider were a few of the more — what’s the word — unique items: two bottles of Stoli Vodka, two bottles of Conjure Cognac, two bottles of Patron Silver tequila, a bottle of red, a bottle of white and … one box of Trojan Magnum Ecstasy Condoms.
— After word got out that Georgia had provided everything on Ludacris’ list, an embarrassed Greg McGarity, the school’s athletic director, issued a public apology to the university’s board of trustees: "Few things in my professional life have bothered me more than this situation,” he said at the time. “There are no reruns in life so we need to turn the page, learn from our mistakes and do everything we can to make sure errors of this nature do not reoccur."
— There was nothing controversial about the shopping list for last month’s Champaign show here, though several of the required items were ones we hadn’t come across in any of the 16 riders we reviewed earlier in this series.
— In the non-food-and-beverage category, Ludacris’ list included one hair brush (“with bristles ... African American,” tour management notes); six Hanes brand large white T-shirts; two Jo Malone candles (“gardenia scent”); Nag Champa incense; one Crest Spin rechargeable toothbrush (with a matching tube of Crest toothpaste); one bottle of Eucerin lotion (“original dry skin therapy”); two packs of AA batteries; two packs of AAA batteries; a lighter; mint Listerine and one small Secret deodorant.
— No adult beverages were on the Champaign list but there were plenty of other drinks to round up for the star’s dressing room: a gallon of Tropicana OJ, a gallon of cranberry juice, two cases of chilled Fiji water, two cases of Snapple, two cases of lemon lime Gatorade, one case of low-sodium V8, one case of Nico coconut water, 12 assorted Minute Maid box juices and a box of Tazo green tea.
— Other dressing room must-haves: a box of Fruit Roll-Ups; a loaf of bread (“whole grain with the most amount of grains”); organic creamy peanut butter; organic strawberry of grape jelly; two large bags of chips (one plain, one barbecue); unsalted almonds; unsalted trail mix; four strained yogurts; assorted candies (“Snickers, M&Ms, Jolly Ranchers, etc.”); a can of almonds and five Wamsutta wash cloths and matching drying towels from Bed Bath & Beyond (he’s in luck — the Champaign store had entered its everything-must-go phase but was still open the week he played here).
— Ludacris doesn’t just choose the songs he sings come show time; tour management also must either furnish or approve the house music “played in the performance area of the facility prior to and at the end of the Ludacris performance.”
— Big no-nos: the A/C running during Ludacris’ performance, “OLD TOWELS,” filming or videotaping the concert without management approval, dressing rooms that aren’t furnished “comfortably and tastefully” and lights of any kind in the performance area other than those required by the fire marshal.
— The lone illumination that is approved are two Strong Lighting-brand Xenon Super Trouper spotlights that facilities are required to rent if they don’t have on hand.
— Host venues only have to prepare one meal — dinner, for a party of 10 — when Ludacris & Co. visit. On the healthy menu: seasoned grilled chicken breast, wheat pasta, steamed brown rice, steamed mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, two fresh fruit trays, a bowl of fresh salad with ranch and balsamic vinaigrette dressings and two platters of drumette-style wings (“teriyaki, lemon pepper, mild”).