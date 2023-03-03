As country-music supergroups go, the ’70s belonged to the Statler Brothers, the 2000s to Rascal Flatts, the 2010s to Lady Antebellum.
But here lately, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi — the five members of the first act to play State Farm Center in 2023 — are on a run that rivals any country band’s of any era.
A win in the Vocal Group of the Year category at this year’s Country Music Association awards show would be OLD DOMINION‘s sixth straight — twice the total of Alabama and two more than the group formerly known as the Dixie Chicks.
Old Dominion — named after the moniker of Virginia, where four of five members hail from — is the focus of Part 25 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders.
Here are highlights of theirs, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request following their January “No Bad Vibes” tour stop at the basketball home of the Illini.
— If host venues want the show to go on, they’d be advised to avoid serving any dish with shrimp, lobster, clams, oysters, scallops, mussels, snails, squid, crayfish, cuttlefish or octopus. Ramsey, the lead singer, is allergic to shellfish. “Other non-shellfish fish is fine!” the rider states — so long as it doesn’t come with meat. He’s also a vegetarian.
— Speaking of food phobias, the house chef should also know that the band’s tour manager is allergic to gluten and dairy. “This also includes black pepper and egg,” according to the rider. “If his needs to be a separate meal, this is fine!”
— No-nos: Pulled pork or barbecue, plastic silverware, powdered eggs, an inadequate number of trash cans near the stage (“for guitar strings”), salad subbing as a meal for either allergic member of the touring group and a parking spot for the band’s 45-foot tour bus that isn’t close to the venue’s entrance.
— This wasn’t an option on Jan. 20, with local temps in the low 30s, but for future reference: “If it’s warm outside: We typically like to do a food truck for aftershow. If you have any local recommendations, please let me know!” tour management notes.
— More of a request than a requirement: “If warm weather, we have two from A-Party who like to golf if you have any connections! If cold weather, have 1 guy who likes to go skate/play pickup hockey if you have any connections.”
— And: “If there is an on-site gym, please let us know!”
— Lest there be any confusion, the rider clarifies that the two “runners” (aka gofers) responsible for transporting the crew around town must be insured and “sober.”
— The Old Dominion caravan includes six 45-foot tour buses, two buses with pull-behind trailers and 10 tractor trailers, carrying all sound, lights, video and rigging to put on a show.
— It’s a big touring party, with 63 mouths to feed for breakfast. There should be, among other things, a “plethora of milk options: 1%, 2%, chocolate, soy, oat milk, half-and-half;” an assortment of breakfast burritos or sandwiches; an omelet station with organic eggs made to order; bacon and sausage; hash browns and breakfast potatoes; cereals and oatmeal with blueberries, blackberries, almond and bananas; and, depending on the day, pancakes (Thursday), French toast (Friday) or Eggs Benedict (Saturday).
— Host venues are encouraged to “get creative” with their menu planning. “We love themes, carving stations, etc.”
— The lunch menu should be topped with “one healthy meat entree and one ‘not-so-healthy’ entree.”
— The dinner rules: three hot entrees (one poultry, one beef, one fish), three sides, no fewer than six salad-dressing options and multiple dessert choices.
— The tour requires seven rooms be set aside, each “with the ability to have all overhead lights turned off in them” — four dressing rooms, a production office, a radio room and a guest hospitality room, aka the “vibe room.”
— Among the 14 must-haves in the band room: one bouquet of fresh flowers in a vase, one $20-$30 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon, six Corona Lights, 12 local IPA beers, three honeycrisp apples, 50 paper shot glasses, four sugar-free Red Bulls and pamplemousse and passionfruit six-packs of LaCroix sparkling water.
— Old Dominion’s is the first rider we’ve come across that includes a photo of what goes where in the vibe room’s custom bar. The beer — including a case of Corona Light — goes in the large cooler the band brings with it. Sitting out at room temperature should be the rest of the adult beverages: bottles of Tito’s Vodka, Jack Daniels and coconut Blue Chair Bay Rum, plus $15 bottles of Cabernet and California Sauvignon Blanc.