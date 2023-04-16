Rooftop gardens, dancing and jazz under the stars. At first glance, this phrase sounds like an MGM headline for its 1938 movie music revue, “Broadway Melody.” However, this raging social trend during the 1920s and ’30s was happening across Illinois. Rooftop dancing could be found in Galesburg, Decatur, Macomb, Peoria, Springfield and Champaign. The most well-known of Champaign’s outdoor dance floors was The Robeson’s Rooftop Garden, which sat above the five-story Robeson department store at 125 W. Church St.
The Benny Goodman, Kay Kiser, Dorsey and Whiteman jazz bands frequently made stops in Champaign to perform at Robeson’s, and many local jazz bands performed regularly on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Some local bands that enjoyed Robeson’s moonlit stage were directed by University of Illinois students Dick Cisne on piano and Paul Karlstrom on trumpet. Other favorite regional bands were led by Byron Dunbar and Red Maxfield and trumpeters George Rank, John Crawford and Paul Karlstrom.
Dick Cisne and His Orchestra was one of the smaller jazz bands that regularly performed at Robeson’s and was in constant demand throughout the Midwest’s “seven-roof circuit,” ranging from Chicago’s Black Hawk Restaurant to Indianapolis’ Athletic Club. His dance band’s Shirley Kruse, Jan Honn, Ann Scott and Dick Crady provided satin vocals accompanied by the band to romance the dancers across the floor.
According to Cal Acosta, Robeson’s Rooftop was the “much needed tonic during the Great Depression” for the Urbana, Champaign and university communities who sought cool evening breezes and dancing to soften the Midwest’s oppressive summertime heat. Each week’s advertising in local papers read, “The Robeson Roof … Where the Sky Begins.” The outdoor dance floor surrounded with Japanese lanterns was the most romantic place in Champaign for a date. Couples dressed in their finest walked to Robeson’s and heard the music performed by jazz bands coming from the top of the store.
Guests entered Robeson’s in the evening at the 206 N. Randolph St. entrance and rode the elevator to the fifth floor and walked up some stairs to the rooftop, where Mr. and Mrs. Robeson greeted them. On many nights, there were hundreds of dancers on the floor as the band played, but there was always plenty of room to dance no matter how many people were there.
While Urbana-Champaign’s music scene never rivaled the New Orleans, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City and Los Angeles jazz scenes during the 1930s, the many leading national jazz bands and exceptional local music ensembles that continually performed on Robeson’s stage deeply enriched our central Illinois community and should remind us that many of the country’s greatest jazz trumpet legends can trace their early musical roots to small-town America. Miles Davis was born in Alton and raised in East St. Louis, Freddie Hubbard (Indianapolis), Bix Beiderbecke (Davenport, Iowa), Thad Jones (Pontiac, Mich.), Art Farmer (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Harry James (Albany, Ga.), Dizzy Gillespie (Cheraw, S.C.) and King Oliver (Aben, La.).
The Sousa Archives and Center for American Music is celebrating International Jazz Day today with “Jazz Trumpet Legacies: In the Footsteps of Louis, Miles and Wynton,” a free live jazz performance and discussion at Spurlock Museum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The program will feature three of our community’s leading stars of the jazz trumpet, Tito Carillo, Saori Kataoka and Jeff Helgesen. Each special guest will discuss how they fell in love with the trumpet and will demonstrate the unique styles of the jazz artists who most influenced their playing, with the accompaniment of a very talented rhythm section from the university’s jazz department.
Sam Reese will help moderate our jazz trumpet program hosted by Carillo, associate professor of jazz trumpet at the University of Illinois who has toured and recorded with Kurt Elling, Quincy Jones and Phil Collins. John Bennett will provide a historical overview of the cornet and trumpet’s influence on jazz in America. The presenters will finish with a jam session, playing Miles Davis’ “Milestones” to illustrate the musical synergies between each performer’s influences.
After the conclusion of the Spurlock performance, the audience is invited to Urbana’s Rose Bowl Tavern for a live performance with our presenters from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This afterglow performance is free and open to the public (tips to the musicians much appreciated). Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. The Spurlock program will be streamed online at youtube.com/jazzatillinois, and the Rose Bowl performance will be streamed at youtube.com/watch?v=j5ygdpAUF8g.
The sponsors for this afternoon and evening jazz program include the Sousa Archives and Center for American Music, The Conservatory of Central Illinois, University of Illinois School of Music Jazz Program, Spurlock Museum of World Cultures and the UNESCO Center for Global Citizenship. For further information about this jazz program, call 217-333-4577 or email schwrtzs@illinois.edu.